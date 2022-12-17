The Bachelor's Seinne Fleming Weds Doug Fillmore

A bachelorette no more.
Four years after appearing on The Bachelor, Seinne Fleming married Doug Fillmore during an ultra-private ceremony in Anguilla.
"We are overjoyed to announce that we're officially married!," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post on Dec. 16, along with . "Last week, we exchanged vows on the most breathtaking beach in Anguilla, an unforgettable trip marking the start of our journey together as husband and wife."
Seinne and Doug, both 32, revealed that the tropical wedding was just for them, as the couple previously exchanged vows in front of their families back in the United States.
"While this ceremony was just the two of us, we were blessed to have our families present during an intimate wedding in Los Angeles last month," the post continued. "We look forward to sharing moments from that special day very soon.
The couple added, "We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the love and support of our friends and loved ones as we embark on this new chapter in our relationship!"
Along with the announcement, the post also included several images from the big day which show Seinne dressed up in a chic, high-neck white halter gown and Doug in a cream-colored, three-piece suit.
In the comments, several Bachelor Nation stars expressed their well wishes for the newlyweds, including former castmates Kendall Long, who wrote, "Congratulations!! Such a beautiful wedding and couple," and Becca Kufrin who wrote, "Wishing you both all the best on this next chapter."
Arie Luyendyk, who Seinne completed for the affections of on season 22 of the ABC dating show, also sent love to the bride and groom, writing, "Congrats you two!!"
Seinne and Doug went Instagram official in May 2018, two months after her season of The Bachelor finished airing. The following year, the couple were on hand to watch Arie tie the knot with Lauren Burnham in Hawaii. The wedding, which happened just 10 months after the two got engaged on The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special, was officiated by Chris Harrison.
"Oh, what a year can do..." Doug wrote on his Instagram at the time, sharing a picture of himself and Seinne with the bride and groom. "big congrats to these two!! @laureneburnham @ariejr."
In 2021, Seinne and Doug were planning a wedding of their own. The real estate agent announced the pair's engagement on Instagram that August.
"The best surprise and most amazing weekend of my life," Seinne shared along with photos from the romantic proposal. "I absolutely said YES to my favorite person and the sweetest man I know! I'm so excited to continue building an incredible life with you @dougfillmore_ I love you beyond words."?.
"Words can't begin to describe this moment," he said of the proposal. "What I can say is nobody has ever made me feel the way you do. I love you always & forever @seinnefleming."