The Bachelor's Seinne Fleming Weds Doug Fillmore

Watch : The Bachelor Season 27 Teaser

A bachelorette no more.

Four years after appearing on The Bachelor, Seinne Fleming married Doug Fillmore during an ultra-private ceremony in Anguilla.

"We are overjoyed to announce that we're officially married!," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post on Dec. 16, along with . "Last week, we exchanged vows on the most breathtaking beach in Anguilla, an unforgettable trip marking the start of our journey together as husband and wife."

Seinne and Doug, both 32, revealed that the tropical wedding was just for them, as the couple previously exchanged vows in front of their families back in the United States.

"While this ceremony was just the two of us, we were blessed to have our families present during an intimate wedding in Los Angeles last month," the post continued. "We look forward to sharing moments from that special day very soon.

The couple added, "We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the love and support of our friends and loved ones as we embark on this new chapter in our relationship!"