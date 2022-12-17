Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Unveil Regal Holiday Card

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle REACT to Text From Beyonce

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making sure the holiday season is merry and bright.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their 2022 holiday card on Dec. 16, sharing a black-and-white photo of themselves holding hands while attending the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York earlier this month.

"Wishing you a joyful holiday season," the couple wrote on their card. "From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year."

The card was signed from Harry and Meghan, and, unlike last year's festive holiday card, their kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 18 months, were not featured in the image.

Harry dressed in a suit and Meghan wore a white Louis Vuitton gown while being honored at the Dec. 6 gala for their non-profit work through their Archewell Foundation.