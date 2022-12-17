Save 95% At J.Crew and Get Your Order in Time for Christmas

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

This weekend's forecast: shopping with a 95% discount at J.Crew. Nope, that's not a typo, you can actually get 93% off deals at J.Crew. This is the perfect time to expand your wardrobe or you can get some affordable holiday gifts. Yes, you can actually get your gifts in time for Christmas if you shop soon. Just place your order by 11:59 PM ET on December 19.

J.Crew always has great sale prices, and this weekend there are additional ways to save. If you buy one item from the J.Crew sale section, you can an EXTRA 50% off the sale price. If you purchase two J.Crew sale items, you'll get an EXTRA 60% off. If there are at least J.Crew sale items in your shopping cart, you'll get an EXTRA 70% off. Just make sure that you use the promo code SHOPSALE at checkout.

There's just one (slight) problem: there are so many styles to choose from. Here are some suggestions to narrow down your shopping.