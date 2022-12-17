The Hills’ Heidi Montag Shares New Photos of Baby Boy Ryker Pratt

Heidi Montag's baby boy is ready for his close up.
The Hills alum shared new images of her newborn Ryker, whom she shares with husband Spencer Pratt along with 5-year-old son Gunner. In a series of TikToks posted Dec. 15, Heidi gleefully introduces her son to the world with one video showing a before-and-after pregnancy look.
She captioned her post, "Here is Ryker! So happy!"
In another clip, Heidi embraces the holiday season by cradling Ryker close to her as a TikTok filter reads, "All I want for Christmas…Exactly what you'd expect" with the 36-year-old cheerfully pointing at the baby boy. Heidi also shared a behind-the-scenes look into Ryker's "first interview," where he's dressed in a blue onesie. As Heidi tells him, "Ready for your close-up? Doing good buddy, doing good," Ryker is seen sleeping in Heidi's arms.
A rep for Heidi and Spencer confirmed to E! News on Nov. 17 that Heidi had welcomed Ryker at 11:13 a.m.
Per the rep, Heidi and her newborn were happy and healthy.
Prior to the news, Heidi shared an update of herself in the car on Nov. 17, saying, "This is the real thing. I couldn't tell if my water broke."
Recalling the labor, Heidi told Entertainment Tonight on Dec. 14 that "from beginning to finish it was only like an hour and 15 minutes. It was very fast."
As for glimpses into Ryker's personality, Heidi says he "has an incredible temperament."
"He's so easy," she noted. "Every time I've needed him to sleep, he's slept. He's just so sweet and calm. You can tell he's just a really a calm, relaxed baby."