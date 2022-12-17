The Hills’ Heidi Montag Shares New Photos of Baby Boy Ryker Pratt

Watch : Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby No. 2

Heidi Montag's baby boy is ready for his close up.

The Hills alum shared new images of her newborn Ryker, whom she shares with husband Spencer Pratt along with 5-year-old son Gunner. In a series of TikToks posted Dec. 15, Heidi gleefully introduces her son to the world with one video showing a before-and-after pregnancy look.

She captioned her post, "Here is Ryker! So happy!"

In another clip, Heidi embraces the holiday season by cradling Ryker close to her as a TikTok filter reads, "All I want for Christmas…Exactly what you'd expect" with the 36-year-old cheerfully pointing at the baby boy. Heidi also shared a behind-the-scenes look into Ryker's "first interview," where he's dressed in a blue onesie. As Heidi tells him, "Ready for your close-up? Doing good buddy, doing good," Ryker is seen sleeping in Heidi's arms.

A rep for Heidi and Spencer confirmed to E! News on Nov. 17 that Heidi had welcomed Ryker at 11:13 a.m.