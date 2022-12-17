Sister Wives: See Meri Brown’s Post on "Inner Peace" One Month Before Confirming Kody Brown Split

Meri Brown is focusing on the future amid her split from Kody Brown.
The Sister Wives star took to her social media in November with multiple messages that gave insight on what she was up to just one month before confirming she and Kody had called it quits on their 32-year polygamous relationship. The couple revealed their breakup in a Dec. 15 preview for the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special.
The 51-year-old—who shares 27-year-old Leon with Kody—appeared to have had positive thoughts for what was to come on before the teaser aired. As she put it in a Nov. 9 Instagram post, "The future is bright and holds the promise of hope, the fulfillment of dreams, the excitement of creation!"
And at the time, Meri not only nodded towards the future, but also looked back on her journey in life.
"I am at peace with me, with my past, with the experiences that have shaped who I am," she continued, without mentioning Kody. "I am exhilarated for what is coming in my future, for the things I'm creating, for the impact I can have on the world around me."
That wasn't the only instance Meri put self-reflection into practice during November. That same month, she shared glimpses into a weekend retreat, where she and friends biked, took in nature and focused on "mindfulness." The TV star paired glimpses of this experience with a message on prioritizing herself.
"Inner peace and self reflection is something many of us forget about, as we go along our day to day being busy, taking care of all the daily tasks, and serving others," Meri wrote on Instagram Nov. 20. "It's so important to take time to tune out the noise and distractions so you can figure out what is most important to YOU."
But while taking time to be at peace was a big focus for her, that's not to say the TV personality wasn't busy—very busy, in fact. On Nov. 12, Meri shared a selfie while on an airplane with a caption about all the things she has accomplished.
"In the past 23 days, I've been home a total of 36 hours," she wrote. "Not complaining, I have a good life! I've experienced fabulous adventures, amazing business trainings, intense and massive personal growth. I've done some soul searching, accepted things that needed to be accepted, pivoted where I needed to pivot."
And it appears this adventurous lifestyle is something Meri will continue moving forward.
"THIS is what makes me happy, doing all the things, living this life that I've been blessed with to the fullest, given when and where I can, and experiencing joy!" she wrote. "This is where I thrive, this is what I will continue!"
Kody revealed their breakup in the Dec. 15 Sister Wives preview, saying, "I don't really consider myself married to Meri. If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn't get in an argument with me." He announced his split with Christine Brown in 2021 and Janelle Brown earlier this month. He married Robyn Brown in 2014.