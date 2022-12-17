Madewell Extra 50% Off Sale: Score $148 Jeans for Just $30 & More Amazing Winter Looks Starting at $11

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking for the season's best outerwear, denim, sweaters, accessories and more, look no further than Madewell. Especially since they're hosting an extra 50% off sale right now!
The sale includes some trendy pieces, like jeans for only $30, the perfect gold hoop earrings for $11 and the cutest pink puffer jacket for $65. There are so many stunning pieces on sale at Madewell right now that you can pair with anything in your closet. All you have to do to unlock the amazing deals is use code 'ITSAWRAP' at checkout, and there you have it! Jaw-dropping prices on some of the season's must-have, cute, comfy and cozy looks from Madewell.
Keep scrolling to shop some of the pieces we're not passing up from this Madewell extra 50% off sale.
Duster Cardigan Sweater
This duster cardigan is the perfect sweater for the winter, whether you're lounging in it or wearing it to the office. It has knit-in pockets and a relaxed drop sleeve. So chic!
The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Mayfield Wash
A good pair of jeans is a wardrobe must, and this vintage straight jean look will definitely get the job done. Pair it with boots, sweaters, coats and more for all your fall and winter outfit needs.
Embroidered Cross-Stitch Floral Pullover Sweater
This sweater is an absolute must for the winter. It comes in a chic floral pattern, currently on sale for $47. Pair it with trousers and heeled boots for a stylish evening outfit.
Dorset Blazer in Galloway Plaid
A posh blazer is a wardrobe essential. It's a great piece to dress up or elevate any outfit, whether you're going to the office or going out to a fancy dinner. This one is currently on sale for almost $100 off!
Plus Quilted Bomber Jacket
Winter is all about quilted outerwear, and you should definitely take advantage of this Madewell sale to snag this quilted bomber jacket for over $100 off. It's a great piece for the winter that is easy to wear and layer.
The Transport Flap Shoulder Bag
This black shoulder bag will become your favorite everyday handbag! It's currently on sale for $80 and is the perfect size for all your essentials.
Supima® Cotton Essential Long-Sleeve Tee
This long-sleeve tee will become a staple in your wardrobe. You can snag it in three different colors for only $19 and pair it with denim and layer it under sweaters, jackets and more.
Wyman Quilted Corduroy Puffer Jacket
You NEED this puffer jacket! It's the prettiest pink color and totally on-trend with the quilter corduroy puffer material. Plus, it's only $65, which is a total steal.
Crescent Medium Hoop Earrings
These hoop earrings in gold are super cute, lightweight and wearable. The best part? They're on sale for only $11. Add them to your jewelry collection ASAP!
The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Danby Wash: Knee-Rip Edition
Madewell jeans for $30 do not come by often! Need we say more about these super chic vintage straight-leg jeans?
Brushed Pastel Plaid Scarf
This brushed pastel plaid scarf is currently on sale for just $33. It's a high-quality accessory that will keep you warm and stylish all winter long!
On the hunt for the perfect NYE outfit? Check out these looks that are so party-ready.