Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Baby Malti Are Happy as Clams at the Aquarium

We're suckers for this adorable family outing.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently spent some quality time with their 11-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at a Los Angeles aquarium. The Baywatch actress posted the image of the sweet family to her Instagram Dec. 15, where each person is bundled up for the winter.

In the photo, Nick—donning a black hat and coat—holds Malti (whose face is covered with a white heart) in his arms, while Priyanka sports a white beanie and sweater. The party of three is captured in front of a tank, with a jellyfish swimming in the background.

Priyanka captioned the image, "Family #aquarium #familyday #love."

The 40-year-old's post comes weeks after Nick dedicated a romantic tribute to his wife in honor of their anniversary. Sharing snapshots from their stunning 2018 wedding ceremony, Nick reflected on how fast time has passed by since they tied the knot.