House of the Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney Calls Joffrey Comparisons a "Compliment"

House Of Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney knows his character Aegon Targaryen has big King Joffrey energy and he's totally here for it.

During the Official Game Of Thrones Convention on Dec. 11, Glynn-Carney was joined by Game of Thrones alum Jack Gleeson, and the two kings discussed their respective tyrannical leaders of Westeros—with Glynn-Carney noting how they're actually somewhat different.

"It's a compliment to me," Glynn-Carney said of fans comparing to Aegon to Joffrey online, according to Entertainment Weekly, "if anything, that I'm doing my job, and it's having the impact that is required."

During the Game of Thrones' prequel's debut season, viewers saw Aegon rise to power thanks to the acts of his scheming mother Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and grandfather Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). However, Aegon has no interest in being king, as he would rather be wreaking havoc in King's Landing. (Reminder: He's already assaulted palace maids and sired several bastards.)

Comparable to Gleeson's King Joffrey, who also had a sadistic tendency and power-hungry loved ones, Glynn-Carney dubbed the two young rulers "tortured" with "deep, deep issues."