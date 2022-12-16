House of the Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney Calls Joffrey Comparisons a "Compliment"

House Of Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney knows his character Aegon Targaryen has big King Joffrey energy and he's totally here for it.
During the Official Game Of Thrones Convention on Dec. 11, Glynn-Carney was joined by Game of Thrones alum Jack Gleeson, and the two kings discussed their respective tyrannical leaders of Westeros—with Glynn-Carney noting how they're actually somewhat different.
"It's a compliment to me," Glynn-Carney said of fans comparing to Aegon to Joffrey online, according to Entertainment Weekly, "if anything, that I'm doing my job, and it's having the impact that is required."
During the Game of Thrones' prequel's debut season, viewers saw Aegon rise to power thanks to the acts of his scheming mother Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and grandfather Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). However, Aegon has no interest in being king, as he would rather be wreaking havoc in King's Landing. (Reminder: He's already assaulted palace maids and sired several bastards.)
Comparable to Gleeson's King Joffrey, who also had a sadistic tendency and power-hungry loved ones, Glynn-Carney dubbed the two young rulers "tortured" with "deep, deep issues."
"Which is a lot of fun to play as an actor," he added. "But I also see [Aegon] as being incredibly complex. He's not an out-and-out psychopath. I'm not saying Joffrey is, but I see a multilayered character that just has endless potential of pits of vulnerability and empathy and things that we don't see that I think it's important to have at least a flavor of, because it brings the humanity to him, and that's what pulls people in two separate directions."
You can find out what's next for Aegon, as House of the Dragon has been renewed for a second season and begins production in March 2023.
Season one of House of the Dragon is available to stream on HBO Max.