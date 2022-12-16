Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Defends Her NSFW Photos

Sam Asghari is ready to back his wife Britney Spears ‘till the world ends.
After the singer shared a few since-deleted NSFW snaps on Dec. 15 to Instagram, her husband spoke out in her defense.
"The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this," model and actor wrote in his Instagram Story on Dec. 16. "I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that's been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life."
Britney and Sam met in 2016 on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party," and married in June 2022 in a small ceremony attended by Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace and Drew Barrymore.
This is the latest time Sam has come to his wife's defense over her social media habits, expressing frustration towards comments Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline—with whom she shares sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16—made over her racy social media posts.
"To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie expect of her butt wich is quite modest these days," Sam wrote on his Instagram Stories in August. "All other posts were implied nudity which can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap."
Earlier this year, Jayden shared his thoughts on Britney's Instagram, expressing discomfort with her posts.
"It's almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention," Jayden told The Daily Mail Sept. 1. "This has gone on for years and years and years and there's a high chance that this will never stop, but I'm hoping for me that she will stop."
But Jayden also acknowledged that his mother needs the outlet after the end of her 13 year conservatorship in November 2021.
"If that's what she wants to do," he added, "that's what she wants to do. I'm not going to hate her for that."
And Britney got the message from her sons loud and clear—but she's still going to do what she's going to do.
"I've tried my best at being the best person I can be," she shared on Instagram on Sept. 1. "My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother. And maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!"