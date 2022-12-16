Taye Diggs Weighs in on Returning for a How Stella Got Her Groove Back Sequel

Taye Diggs is ready to get his groove on—again.
The actor returns as Harper Stewart from The Best Man films in Peacock's new miniseries The Best Man: The Final Chapters. But there's one rom-com role from his repertoire that E! News' Justin Sylvester would love to see him reprise: Winston Shakespeare from How Stella Got Her Groove Back.
As for whether the actor would be down to reunite with leading lady Angela Bassett for a sequel to the 1998 film? "One hundred percent," Taye exclusively revealed on the Dec. 15 episode of E! News.
"She would totally do it," added Taye's The Final Chapters co-star Nia Long, who even pitched herself for the film, stating, "I should direct it. Call, Angie."
While fans may have to wait to see Taye and Angela—who recently scored a 2023 Golden Globe nomination for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever—back onscreen together, rom-com fans will soon find out what the cast of The Best Man have been up to over the years.
Among the cast's returning stars are Regina Hall, Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Melissa De Sousa and Harold Perrineau. And Nia teased on E! News that plenty of exciting things are headed their characters' ways, from "career changes" and "great sex," to even midlife crises.
The latter topic is one the show's cast can relate to, as co-star Regina told E! News, "As an actor, we stay in a midlife crisis."
"People are like, 'What am I gonna do now?'" she continued. "I think there's just a state that an actor exists in, so that when midlife crisis comes, sometimes it is not as extreme."
Morris agreed, telling E! News, "You're never really stable in that regards when it comes to work."
Hear more from the cast—including why Taye is embarrassed to admit what his midlife crisis was—in the full interview above.
All eight episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiere Thursday, Dec. 22, on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)