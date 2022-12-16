Creating Celebrity Style: How Mike Cook Took Sterling Forever from eBay to the Red Carpet

Ad

Anyone who starts a business does so because they're following a dream, and usually that dream ends with great success. However, getting to the end goal is a lot harder than most

people think. There is a significant investment of effort, time, and resources required, and there is typically an equally significant degree of stress.

For those starting an online business selling products you've designed or sourced yourself, the idea of one day seeing those products in major retail stores, or on the red carpet, might seem out of reach. But with the right drive, great advice and willpower, anything is possible. Just ask Mike Cooke, owner of Sterling Forever.

Sterling Forever is a jewelry brand focusing on celebrity designer style and ready-to-wear accessories. From minimalism to astrology, the brand offers a wide range of styles that are

affordable and made to last forever.

Sterling Forever has been making waves since 2012, and Mike Cooke is well aware of the triumphs and challenge that come with "playing with the big guys." Mike Cooke started the business that would become Sterling Forever at 15 years old, selling his mother's old jewelry in his parent's basement. He took the profits and sourced more jewelry and kept growing the business from there. They even produce jewelry similar to what's worn on the red carpet.