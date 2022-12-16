Creating Celebrity Style: How Mike Cook Took Sterling Forever from eBay to the Red Carpet

Ad
Anyone who starts a business does so because they're following a dream, and usually that dream ends with great success. However, getting to the end goal is a lot harder than most
people think. There is a significant investment of effort, time, and resources required, and there is typically an equally significant degree of stress.
For those starting an online business selling products you've designed or sourced yourself, the idea of one day seeing those products in major retail stores, or on the red carpet, might seem out of reach. But with the right drive, great advice and willpower, anything is possible. Just ask Mike Cooke, owner of Sterling Forever.
Sterling Forever is a jewelry brand focusing on celebrity designer style and ready-to-wear accessories. From minimalism to astrology, the brand offers a wide range of styles that are
affordable and made to last forever.
Sterling Forever has been making waves since 2012, and Mike Cooke is well aware of the triumphs and challenge that come with "playing with the big guys." Mike Cooke started the business that would become Sterling Forever at 15 years old, selling his mother's old jewelry in his parent's basement. He took the profits and sourced more jewelry and kept growing the business from there. They even produce jewelry similar to what's worn on the red carpet.
Getting his business to this point didn't happen by accident. For Mike, the path to success began with quality. "I don't know anyone that says, 'I love cheap quality'," he says. Mike spent years perfecting the production process which is how the brand is now able to offer a lifetime guarantee on every piece sold. Additionally, Mike hired a professional publicist and branding expert to get Sterling Forever off the ground. Designing unique collections based on runway trends from around the world helped the line scale beyond Mike's dreams.
It wasn't long before the jewelry was noticed, and he landed a deal with the subscription box FabFitFun. The subscription box company placed $30 certificates that could be redeemed on Sterling Forever's website in each of their subscriber's boxes. Nearly 50% of members redeemed their gift card, and more than 50% of those subscribers spent more than $30. Sterling Forever was eventually picked up by Nordstrom, Target, Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and other major retailers.
Even though the jewelry is on-trend and inspired by celebrity fashion, Mike and the Sterling Forever team are aware that the pieces need to be wearable, and often pieces seen on the runway are extravagant.
"We really try to make jewelry that anyone can wear. We have customers that shop at Nordstrom Rack that are in their early 20s to customers that are in their 80s," says Mike Cooke.
This success didn't come easily. Mike had to learn what worked for his brand. The time he's put in is well worth it. During our interview, Mike mentioned that many private labels also contract Sterling Forever to create their own branded products, though he is tight-lipped on names. "There are so many large corporations that come to us. And they're like, 'Hey, we have 200,000 employees, but we want YOU to make this necklace for us'," Cooke says.
So, what has helped build these tight relationships with major corporations? Mike Cooke believes it's all about great quality products, relationship building, and a thorough understanding of the industry & trends. Sterling Forever's guiding principle has always been on-trend jewelry made to last forever.
That principle has lead Sterling Forever to be home to over 50 employees and send out more than 200,000 shipments annually. Mike reiterates his success and the chance of being picked up by major retailers is all down to quality. "And if it doesn't last forever" he says, "it's on us." Sterling Forever jewelry has a branded lifetime guarantee that is valid regardless of if you buy it from Nordstrom, SterlingForever.com, Macy's, Bloomingdale's, or direct from a boutique.
"Our customer service is top notch. We understand jewelry breaks. The stones and metals are soft and malleable. So if a customer has an issue with anything they've received with the
Sterling Forever name on it, at any time, we take care of it. If we need to repair or replace it, we will," says Mike Cooke.
This combination of confidence and trust in Sterling Forever's brand, along with the professionalism he portrays, keeps major corporations happy. And with top star ratings from
customers, including celebrities and influencers, you can't argue with that!