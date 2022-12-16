Here's When All Your Favorite TV Shows are Premiering in 2023

Ahead of 2023, we're counting down to the most anticipated premiere dates of the year, including The Bachelor, Survivor, Ginny & Georgia and You. Find the full list here.

By Charlotte Walsh Dec 16, 2022
TVPenn BadgleyThe BachelorABCSurvivorPremieresParty DownCelebritiesNetflixThat '70s ShowThe Year InBachelor NationHow I Met Your FatherYou


We're already counting down the days 'til more TV premieres. 

2022 hasn't even finished yet, but the next year is looking bright as networks and streamers alike have begun filling in their winter television calendars. Already, TV watchers can look forward to returning to series like You—which will follow Joe (Penn Badgley) in season four as he touches down in London town—the next edition of The Bachelor starring California native Zach Shallcross and cult favorite sitcom Party Down, which is coming back after over 10 years on pause. 

But that's not all: Brand-new series will be dominating conversation in 2023, too. That '90s Show—a That '70s Show spinoff with all-new friends in an all-new decadewill make its debut, as well as Prime Video's adaptation of Daisy Jones and the Six and HBO Max's The Last of Us. Plus, get ready to see season twos of hits like Yellowjackets, Shadow and Bone and How I Met Your Father

Keep scrolling to find out when your favorite TV shows will be hitting the small screen.

Trae Patton/NBC
America's Got Talent: All-Stars (NBC) - Jan. 2

Gear up for an all-star season of America's Got Talent, premiering Jan. 2.

Laura Magruder/FOX
Fantasy Island (Fox) - Jan. 2

Head back to paradise when the new season of Fantasy Island premieres Jan. 2.

ABC
Will Trent (ABC) - Jan. 3

Based on Karin Slaughter's book series of the same name, Will Trent tells the story of a special agent who uses his troubled past to help him with his cases.

FOX
Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Fox) - Jan. 4

Described as Fox's ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will show celebrities as they endure challenges built for the actual special forces.

Discovery
1000LB Best Friends (TLC) - Jan. 4

BFFs Vannessa, Meghan, Tina and Ashely return for a new season of 1000LB Best Friends.

Netflix
Ginny & Georgia (Netflix) - Jan. 5

Welcome back, Peach! Ginny & Georgia season two returns in the new year.

Shane Mahood/FOX
Alert (Fox) - Jan. 8

Go inside Los Angeles' missing persons unit when Alert hits Fox in January.

Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Mayfair Witches (AMC+) - Jan. 8

Anne Rice's universe expands with Mayfair Witches.

Element 8 Entertainment and MASTERPIECE
Miss Scarlet and the Duke (PBS) - Jan. 8

Miss Scarlet and the Duke makes its PBS debut Jan. 8.

FOX
Celebrity Name That Tune (Fox) - Jan. 11

Name That Tune gets a celebrity twist when the new season premieres Jan. 11.

Bernard Walsh/Netflix
Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix) - Jan. 12

Dust off your ax, Vikings: Valhalla returns Jan. 12.

Netflix
Break Point (Netflix) - Jan. 13

From the producers of Drive to Survive, the docuseries Break Point follows a new generation of tennis pros as they compete on the ATP tour.

Christopher Saunders / Amazon Studios
Hunters (Prime Video) - Jan. 13

The hunt is over. That's right, Prime Video's Hunters will debut its second and final season Jan. 13.

AppleTV+
Servant (Apple TV+) - Jan. 13

Servant's fourth and final season will hit Apple TV+ on Jan. 13.

Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +
Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+) - Jan. 15

Mayor of Kingstown returns with a new season Jan. 15.

Andrew Cooper/SHOWTIME
Your Honor (Showtime) - Jan. 15

Your Honor heads back to Showtime for its second and final season.

Liane Hentscher/HBO
The Last of Us (HBO) - Jan. 15

The highly anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us will premiere Jan. 15.

TBS
Miracle Workers: End Times (TBS) - Jan. 16

Check out the latest Miracle Workers chapter, titled Miracle Workers: End Times.

Jordin Althaus/FOX
9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox) - Jan. 17

9-1-1: Lone Star returns to Fox with a new season this winter.

Discovery
1000LB Sisters (TLC) - Jan. 17

Get an update on Tammy and Amy's respective journeys when 1000LB Sisters returns in January.

Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television
Night Court (NBC) - Jan. 17

A reboot of the sitcom Night Court is heading to NBC in 2023.

Netflix
That '90s Show (Netflix) - Jan. 19

Hello, Wisconsin! That '90s Show arrives on Netflix Jan. 19.

Netflix
Bling Empire: New York (Netflix) - Jan. 20

Dorothy Wang brings the bling to a new city!

Steve Wilkie/FOX
Accused (Fox) - Jan. 22

Brace yourselves for Fox's newest drama Accused, which tells 15 different stories about crime and punishment.

Discovery
Darcey & Stacey (TLC) - Jan. 23

Catch up with Darcey and Stacey when their TLC series returns Jan. 23.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
The Bachelor (ABC) - Jan. 23

Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor arrives in the New Year.

Discovery
Extreme Sisters (TLC) - Jan. 23

Extreme Sisters is back! Catch the new season Jan. 23.

Hulu
How I Met Your Father (Hulu) - Jan 24

Season two will be legen—wait for it—dary.

Instagram
I Am Jazz (TLC) - Jan. 24

I Am Jazz returns with a new season in the new year.

NBC
American Auto (NBC) - Jan. 24

The NBC comedy returns for a second season this January.

