10 Stocking Stuffers For Every Type of Techie

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Some of us love our earphones. Some of us love our toothbrushes. Some of us are perfectly content with our go-to skincare products. The tech-minded folks in our lives, however, are rarely satisfied with yesterday's favorites, and they'll be the first to let you know it.

If it plugs in, charges, or makes use of "tech" in any way, our beloved techies are into it. Does it get old, constantly hearing about the latest and greatest? Maybe a little. But cheer up, buttercup!

Why? Because on the LED-level bright side, our wire-free witches and wizards are easiest to shop for at the holidays.

So whether you're looking to stuff a techie's stocking with a fresh charger, a new activated type of something, or even a sweet little reminder that the analog world exists, too, we've got you covered.

Here are 10 stocking stuffers for techies that will leave them feeling fully charged.