Does Janet Jackson's Son Eissa Know His Mom Is Famous? She Says...

To most of the world Janet Jackson is a superstar but to her son, she is just: mom
But not for long, it seems. The "Rhythm Nation" singer, who is gearing up for her upcoming Together Again tour, recent shared that her son, Eissa Al Mana, 5, is becoming more aware just how famous his mother is.
"I think his friends are starting to put it together for him," Janet told Today on Dec. 16. "I've kept him away from it all."
And in Spring 2023, when the Together Again tour kicks off, Eissa—whom Janet shares with ex Wissam El Mana—will get a front row seat at what's made his mother a household name. And while the 37-date tour, featuring Ludacris as a special guest, will surely feature Janet's legendary tracks, including "All for You," "Again," and The Pleasure Principle," the five-time Grammy winner also confirmed in an Instagram Story that she'll be releasing new music for the first time since 2015's Unbreakable.
Janet's highly anticipated tour—her first since 2019—kicks off April 14 in Hollywood, Fl., making stops in cities across North America including Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York and Toronto before wrapping up in Seattle on June 21. Just two days after announcing her initially 33-date concert series Dec. 13, the singer revealed that due to demand, she was adding a few extra stops.
"Thank u guys for showing this tour so much love," Janet wrote on Twitter on Dec. 15. "Because of you, we had to add some more dates."
And at least one of those stops may feature a Today anchor in the crowd.
"We have here in our midst, perhaps the best Janet Jackson impersonator," Craig Melvin said, referring to his co-anchor Sheinelle Jones, while showing a video of Sheinelle nailing Janet's "Rhythm Nation" video look and dance. And her impersonation got the ultimate stamp of approval.
"Do you know what," Janet said. "I would love for you to join me out on tour. I'm looking for someone to come out on tour and join me for a song or two."
"I'm trying to stay in my body," Sheinelle admitted. "I'm not going to get weird."