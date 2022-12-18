Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : BTS Star Jin Debuts Shaved Head Ahead of Military Service

New year, new 'do.

That was the motto for several as they switched up their looks leading into the final days of 2022. Always down to try out a new style, Khloe Kardashian opted for bangs, while Vanessa Hudgens shocked her fans when she debuted platinum blonde locks and bleached eyebrows. Meanwhile, Patrick Dempsey said goodbye to his lighter lhair and hello to a buzzcut and Lucy Boynton ditched her blonde bob in favor of a fiery new hue.

Plus, Michelle Pfeiffer debuted a chic lob and BTS member Jin showed off his shaved head before beginning his mandatory military service.