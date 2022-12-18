Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Khloe Kardashian, Patrick Dempsey and Vanessa Hudgens debuted bold new looks, while BTS' Jin shaved his head ahead of his military service.

Watch: BTS Star Jin Debuts Shaved Head Ahead of Military Service

New year, new 'do.

That was the motto for several as they switched up their looks leading into the final days of 2022. Always down to try out a new style, Khloe Kardashian opted for bangs, while Vanessa Hudgens shocked her fans when she debuted platinum blonde locks and bleached eyebrows. Meanwhile, Patrick Dempsey said goodbye to his lighter lhair and hello to a buzzcut and Lucy Boynton ditched her blonde bob in favor of a fiery new hue.

Plus, Michelle Pfeiffer debuted a chic lob and BTS member Jin showed off his shaved head before beginning his mandatory military service. 

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Getty Images / Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

This Kardashian sister is ready to ring in the New Year with a bang—or should we say bangs?

The Good American founder unveiled her latest hairstyle on Instagram Dec. 15. And this time, Kardashian decided to go with face-framing fringe, captioning the post, "Bang Bang." 

Hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons is responsible for the reality star's fresh 'do and shared his own snap of Kardashian to his Instagram page, writing, "We said bangs."

Instagram; Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Patrick Dempsey

McDreamy is operating with a new look.

Months after going platinum blonde, the Grey's Anatomy alum has undergone another major hair transformation. On Dec. 11, his wife Jillian Dempsey revealed that Patrick had recently shaved his head "to eliminate" the remaining lighter hair from his role as racecar driver Piero Taruffi in the upcoming Ferrari biopic.

"Change is good!" Jillian captioned a black-and-white video of the star buzzing off his locks with a pair of clippers. "Have you ever buzzed your hair?"

Noting that Patrick wanted to "start fresh" by cutting his hair almost down to the scalp, Jillian added, "My Roadie was standing by to help give it some edge for styling."

Instagram/@vanessahudgens
Vanessa Hudgens

Baby V, is that you?!

Known for her dark locks, Hudgens appeared unrecognizable when she debuted a short blonde 'do in a Dec. 13 Instagram post. In addition to lightening her hair, the High School Musical star bleached her eyebrows. "Who even is she," Hudgens captioned the selfie.

Instagram/Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer

Pfeiffer showed off her fresh haircut—her blonde tresses now skimming her shoulders—in a Dec. 12 Instagram post.

"A long overdue chop," the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star wrote, going on to thank her hairstylist Chris McMillian, who appears in the photo with her and also shared it on his feed.

"Sometimes just a simple blunt cut at the collar bone does the trick," McMillian explained in his caption. "I always like to use the body and face shape to judge length. Sometimes keeping it simple makes a huge difference."

Weverse
BTS' Jin

Jin is reporting for duty.

The BTS member debuted his newly shaved head in a Dec. 11 selfie on the social media site Weverse, captioned, "Cuter than expected." On Dec. 13, he left the BTS Army with a parting message: "It's curtain call time." BTS' official Twitter account also shared a pair of snaps of the K-Pop group laughing together, including one pic of the boys playing with Jin's short hair. The Dec. 12 post was captioned (translated from Korean), "My brother! Come back safe! I love you."

Jin, who is the oldest member of the band at 30, is set to begin his mandatory 18-month military service in the South Korean Army, and in October, the group's label Big Hit Music announced that the group—comprised of members Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook—would be on a break until 2025 as they fulfill their duties.

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
Lucy Boynton

Talk about dressing for the season.

Ahead of Christmas, Boynton debuted fiery red locks at the Dec. 14 premiere of her new movie, The Pale Blue Eye. Known for her blonde bob, the Bohemian Rhapsody star opted for a coppery shade and had grown out her strands several inches.

