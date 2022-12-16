The MixtapE! Presents The Weeknd, Rosalía, Cardi B and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Some songs are so good that you need to do a remix, okurr?
It certainly is the case for Rosalía, who surprised fans on Dec. 16 with a new version of her hit song "Despechá." This time, she enlisted the voice and talent of Cardi B to create another unforgettable hit.
"I really love how she sounds when she rapping," Rosalía told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 Dec. 16. "It sounds urgent. When she's singing it, it sounds fresh. It's really cool."
What else is neat? So many artists are ending 2022 with new music. From The Weeknd to Luke Grimes, see our new music picks below.
The Weeknd—"Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)"
If you're watching Avatar: The Way of Water on opening weekend, listen closely for The Weeknd's new song featured on the original motion picture soundtrack. "I thought I could protect you from paying for my sins / You give me strength," he sings on the Swedish House Mafia-produced track. "I would do either way / Nothing's lost / No more pain, just you."
Rosalía and Cardi B—"Despechá RMX"
Five months after "Despechá" was released, Rosalía has invited a superstar rapper to join in on the remix. "I always wanted to work with her," Rosalía said on Apple Music 1. "Since long time ago, I wanted to make music with her. And she knows I love her music, and she always supports me too."
Red Velvet and aespa—"Beautiful Christmas"
The K-Pop girl groups are coming together for a new holiday single. The lyrics contain a sweet confession that today, being with a special someone is the best moment. "Everybody come have yourself a beautiful Christmas," the groups sing in the chorus. "The best time of the yеar."
Luke Grimes–"No Horse to Ride"
The Yellowstone actor's debut country song is set to be featured on the show's mid-season finale on Jan. 1. "I think of music as sort of a first love; it was my first creative outlet," Luke said. "To be at the start of this journey, putting my own music out into the world, is beyond a dream come true. I'm grateful to the people who helped make this happen and to anyone who connects with these songs, I will do my best to keep them honest."
Jacquees, Summer Walker & 6LACK—"Tell Me It's Over"
The R&B superstar has released his anxiously awaited third full-length studio album, Sincerely for You. If you can only listen to one track, make sure it's his sultry breakup anthem where Jacquees sings, "Tell me it's over without saying its over."
R3HAB and Mike Williams—"Sing Your Lullaby"
Close to four years after releasing their collaboration "Lullaby," the duo is back with a new captivating version of their hit that's perfect for activating chill mode. "Mike is a talented guy and I am happy to see his career taking off," R3HAB said. "We had the same vision for this record from the start, which made this an exciting and seamless production process. This record has a smooth and dreamy sound and a pulsing beat which has made it a staple in my sets lately. I hope it takes you on a journey as it did for us."
Happy listening!