Meghann Fahy Confirms “Something Sexual” Happened Between The White Lotus' Daphne and Ethan

Meghann Fahy has some White Lotus theories of her own.
After that wild season two finale, the actress, who starred as fan favorite Daphne in season two of the HBO anthology series, is sharing what she thinks actually went down between her character and Ethan (Will Sharpe), her husband's college roommate, in that mysterious cave.
"I definitely think something happened," Fahy told Variety Dec. 13. "I don't know what exactly happened, but I do know that it was something. Honestly, in that moment, I think Daphne just saw this broken man and wanted to do something to make him feel more empowered in her own strange way. I really don't think that she led him there to get back at Cameron or Harper."
The Bold Type alum noted that while she doesn't know exactly what occurred, she believes it was "definitely something sexual, for sure."
And whatever happened, Fahy remains passionate that it wasn't just revenge on her husband Cameron (Theo James), whom Ethan believed had an affair with his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza). Instead, Fahy says that Harper's betrayal was almost worse than her spouse's.
"Someone said something really interesting the other day, which was like, do you think that part of Daphne's sadness comes from her betrayal from Harper? I was like, 'Totally,'" she explained. "I think she's been through this with Cameron who knows how many times, but I think she really thought that Harper was maybe her friend, or wanted her to be. She has that vulnerable moment in Episode 3 where they're in Noto, and she talks about how she has a hard time keeping female friends and stuff. So, I do think that was part of the experience of it."
And while fans are passionate that Daphne return for season three of The White Lotus, she wouldn't be traveling to Sicily again. According to creator Mike White, season three might follow a new set of vacationers to Asia (potentially the Maldives, which Daphne herself mentioned in the finale).
"The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex," he explained in a behind-the-scenes clip following the finale. "I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."
In the meantime, seasons one and two of The White Lotus are now streaming on HBO Max.