Meghann Fahy Confirms “Something Sexual” Happened Between The White Lotus' Daphne and Ethan

Meghann Fahy has some White Lotus theories of her own.

After that wild season two finale, the actress, who starred as fan favorite Daphne in season two of the HBO anthology series, is sharing what she thinks actually went down between her character and Ethan (Will Sharpe), her husband's college roommate, in that mysterious cave.

"I definitely think something happened," Fahy told Variety Dec. 13. "I don't know what exactly happened, but I do know that it was something. Honestly, in that moment, I think Daphne just saw this broken man and wanted to do something to make him feel more empowered in her own strange way. I really don't think that she led him there to get back at Cameron or Harper."

The Bold Type alum noted that while she doesn't know exactly what occurred, she believes it was "definitely something sexual, for sure."

And whatever happened, Fahy remains passionate that it wasn't just revenge on her husband Cameron (Theo James), whom Ethan believed had an affair with his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza). Instead, Fahy says that Harper's betrayal was almost worse than her spouse's.