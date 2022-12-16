Go Inside Sherri Papini's Twisted Web of Lies in New Special About Her Faked Abduction

Sometimes lies come back to bite you.
That's exactly what happened to California housewife Sherri Papini, who was arrested and pled guilty earlier this year for faking her 2016 kidnapping. The case is the subject of Oxygen's new true crime special Sherri Papini: Lies, Lies and More Lies, and E! News' exclusive sneak peek dives into the case's web of mistruths.
The first look clip features an interview between Papini and her husband Keith recorded after her kidnapping return, during which she lies about being abducted by two Hispanic women to be sold into human trafficking.
"Her conversation with Keith, I wouldn't even describe it as a story," one of the special's interviewees says in the preview. "It was more just kind of throwing out little bits and pieces. So, she kind of would give a little bit of information, but she'd also give like why she couldn't remember."
In addition to allegedly being chained up and beaten by her captors, Papini was also branded with the word "exodus" on her right shoulder. As another interviewee states, "She said the branding was meant to appeal to the buyer."
During the conversation with her husband, Papini says she was told her buyer was a police officer. "They said I was branded for him," Papini recalls in the clip. "She was laughing at me. 'No one believes you. Everyone thinks you ran away. No one believes you. Guess what? The buyer's a cop. They're never going to find you.'"
But as it was later discovered by the FBI, Papini was not kidnapped at gunpoint during a jog as she stated, but rather was staying with an ex-boyfriend during her missing period and inflicted the branding and injuries upon herself to support her claims.
"The special takes viewers on an up-close-and-personal journey through all of Papini's lies, building heavily upon just-released investigative footage," Oxygen's description states, "including hours of previously unseen law enforcement interviews with Papini herself. It also features interviews with investigators, journalists and community members who were all at some point taken in by Papini's untruths."
Papini was arrested for making false statements to the FBI and mail fraud in March and was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison and pay $309,902 in restitution in September.