See Margot Robbie's Fantastic Barbie Transformation in First Teaser Trailer

The first trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie film is here! Scroll on to see Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae and Simu Liu in the fantastic teaser.

Watch: Why Margot Robbie Is Being Tight-Lipped About Barbie Movie

We no longer have to beg for more Barbie footage—the first teaser has arrived.

That's right: On Dec. 16, Warner Bros. released a minute-long preview for Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated movie, featuring Margot RobbieRyan Gosling and a surprise narration from Helen Mirren. "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls," Mirren says in the teaser. "But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls."

That is, until Barbie. As the trailer shows, once Barbie arrived on the scene, kids left their baby dolls in the dust in favor of the blonde Mattel toy—played by Robbie in the live-action film.

In addition to Robbie in a retro bathing suit, the teaser also features Gosling, as Ken, actor Simu Liu dancing, and a glimpse of Issa Rae cheering.

While not much in known about the plot of the film, fans can mark their calendars for July 21, when the movie will officially hit theaters. 

Margot Robbie's Best Roles

Last month, Will Ferrell—who also stars in the film—shared some insight into its storyline. "It is, in my humble opinion, the ultimate example of high art and low art," he told WSJ. Magazine Nov. 21. "It's a loving homage to the brand and, at the same time, couldn't be more satirical—just an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society and why Barbie's criticized and yet why every little girl still wants to play with Barbie."

As for the script, Ferrell teased, "Boy, when I read it, I was like, 'This is fantastic.' I get to play the CEO of Mattel and be that guy who's just insensitive but weird and then, not to spoil anything, but...anyway, that's what excites me."

Take a look at the first teaser trailer above! And check out more photos from the Barbie set below.

Birthday Barbie

For her 32nd birthday on July 2, Margot Robbie received a "Barbie Margot" cake from her movie family.

Extra Sweet Celebration

The actress and producer celebrated the day with treats and a party hat!

Neon Barbie

Co-stars Margot and Ryan Gosling sported matching rollerblades and coordinating outfits on the set of the Barbie movie on June 27.

It's Fantastic

Robbie and Gosling, who star as Barbie and Ken, share a laugh while filming by the beach in Southern California.

Hiya, Barbie!

Warner Bros. shared a first glimpse of Robbie in character back in April.

Hi, Ken!

Two months later, the studio released the first photo of a shirtless Gosling as Ken.

Dynamic Duo

The duo appeared to be heading to a rodeo in these photos from set. 

Ken & Barbie

The live-action film is set for release in July 2023.

