See Margot Robbie's Fantastic Barbie Transformation in First Teaser Trailer

Watch : Why Margot Robbie Is Being Tight-Lipped About Barbie Movie

We no longer have to beg for more Barbie footage—the first teaser has arrived.

That's right: On Dec. 16, Warner Bros. released a minute-long preview for Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated movie, featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and a surprise narration from Helen Mirren. "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls," Mirren says in the teaser. "But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls."

That is, until Barbie. As the trailer shows, once Barbie arrived on the scene, kids left their baby dolls in the dust in favor of the blonde Mattel toy—played by Robbie in the live-action film.

In addition to Robbie in a retro bathing suit, the teaser also features Gosling, as Ken, actor Simu Liu dancing, and a glimpse of Issa Rae cheering.

While not much in known about the plot of the film, fans can mark their calendars for July 21, when the movie will officially hit theaters.