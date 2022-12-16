Tobey Maguire Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With 16-Year-Old Daughter Ruby

Tobey Maguire made a rare red carpet appearance with his 16-year-old daughter Ruby for the Los Angeles red carpet premiere for his new movie, Babylon. See the photo of the father-daughter duo.

By Kisha Forde Dec 16, 2022 1:29 PMTags
PremieresTobey MaguireCeleb KidsCelebrities

Tobey Maguire's daughter Ruby is all grown up.

The actor, 47, stepped out with his 16-year-old daughter for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie, Babylon, on Dec. 15. For the occasion, Tobey—who shares Ruby and son Otis, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Meyer—wore a classic black tuxedo. Meanwhile, Ruby coordinated with her dad, wearing an all-black dress, paired with a red coat and black boots.

Tobey's latest film, in which he acts and serves as executive producer, would be his second on-screen appearance in the past eight years since his 2014 role in Pawn Sacrifice. (Last year, the actor reprised his infamous role as Peter Parker, alongside Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield, in Spider-Man: No Way Home). And ahead of his surprise return to the big screen, Tobey dispelled rumors that he had retired from acting.

"I'll do what I feel called to do," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. "I suspect I'll be excited when I do it. Like, just whenever the calling appears, I guess."

photos
Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

As for the possibility of that calling involving another superhero movie? Though we surely know the answer now, let's just say our senses should've been tingling.

"I just don't really have an 'I would or wouldn't do' mindset," he said. "I'll just do whatever. … Whatever it is that comes that I feel called to, that may or may not fit in any kind of box."

But the father-daughter duo weren't the only ones stopping the show at the premiere. Read on to see more photos of the film's stars including Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde and more:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Tobey Maguire, Ruby Maguire
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Margot Robbie
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Brad Pitt
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Olivia Wilde
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Kelly Rowland
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Elle Fanning
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Eiza González
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Diego Calva
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Max Minghella
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Li Jun Li
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Damien Chazelle
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Demián Bichir
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Jean Smart
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Hannah Einbinder
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Taylor Hill
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Chrishell Stause
Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Emma Brooks McAllister

Trending Stories

1

Prince William, Kids Support Kate Middleton at Christmas Carol Service

2

Heidi Klum’s Optical Illusion Dress Made Her Look Like Moving Water

3

GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Show Subtle PDA Amid Hiatus

Trending Stories

1

Prince William, Kids Support Kate Middleton at Christmas Carol Service

2

Heidi Klum’s Optical Illusion Dress Made Her Look Like Moving Water

3

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Confirms Breakup With Kody Brown

4

Ellen DeGeneres Recalls "Love and Laughter" From Stephen "tWitch" Boss

5

Michelle Obama Turns Her Dress Into Top With Y2K Fashion Moment

Latest News

Jake Tapper’s Daughter Details Scary Health Journey After Misdiagnosis

These Gift Cards Are Great Last-Minute Holiday Presents

See Margot Robbie's Fantastic Barbie Transformation in Teaser Trailer

Practical Ways to Tend to Your Mental Health During the Holidays

22 Pop Culture Moments That Defined 2022

Exclusive

Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Weighs in on Captain Lee's Exit

Exclusive

Mary McCartney Recalls Directing Dad Paul McCartney in Documentary