Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal Reveal the 3rd Actor in Their “Tortured Man” Group Chat

Two is company, and three is a crowd—though Joe Alwyn, Paul Mescal and another fellow actor have a different name for their trio.

Joe and Paul, who each starred in Sally Rooney TV adaptations, gave insight into their exclusive group chat during a Variety's Actors on Actors interview Dec. 15, as well as the identity of their crew's third member.

"So what's the name of the WhatsApp group that we're in?" Paul asked, with Joe responding, "It's the Tortured Man Club, I think. It's me, you—and Andrew Scott started the group."

As for who texts the most in the chat, Paul put Andrew—best known for Fleabag and Sherlock—at the forefront.

"He's just on it every day," Paul—who is dating Phoebe Bridgers—revealed. "He's just on it by himself."

Joe added, "Just messaging himself good mornings."

Group chats aside, the two also opened up about their experiences with anxiety during the candid conversation. Joe broached the subject first, recalling a previous conversation they had on the topic before asking Paul how he's navigated getting "outside of anxiety in order to do the job."