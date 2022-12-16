Coco Austin Unveils Chanel’s New "Bathtime" Photo After Kitchen Sink Controversy

Watch : Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin for Breastfeeding Their 5 Year Old

Coco Austin is washing the drama right out of Chanel's hair.

The TV personality shared a snap of 6-year-old daughter Chanel, who she shares with husband Ice-T, sitting in a spacious bathtub while three bulldogs stand next to the tub posing with the little one.

Coco paired the Dec. 15 Instagram post with the caption, "Bathtime... lol I always joke and say I don't have 1 kid I have 4."

It's certainly a much bigger tub than the last time Coco made headlines for giving Chanel a bath—in the kitchen sink! Coco sparked controversy in September when she posted a video explaining that she and Chanel were getting ready for a fashion show with limited time. The 43-year-old wrote next to the clip at the time, "The sink is easiest when you have to be fast."

But despite giving the reason for Chanel's bathing location, the post sparked some heated responses in the comment section. Coco later addressed the chatter by defending her parenting choice on Twitter.