Coco Austin Unveils Chanel’s New "Bathtime" Photo After Kitchen Sink Controversy

Coco Austin shared a new snap of daughter Chanel, who she shares with husband Ice-T, during “bathtime.” See Chanel’s spacious bathtub after Coco turned heads for bathing her daughter in a sink.

Watch: Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin for Breastfeeding Their 5 Year Old

Coco Austin is washing the drama right out of Chanel's hair.

The TV personality shared a snap of 6-year-old daughter Chanel, who she shares with husband Ice-T, sitting in a spacious bathtub while three bulldogs stand next to the tub posing with the little one.

Coco paired the Dec. 15 Instagram post with the caption, "Bathtime... lol I always joke and say I don't have 1 kid I have 4."

It's certainly a much bigger tub than the last time Coco made headlines for giving Chanel a bath—in the kitchen sink! Coco sparked controversy in September when she posted a video explaining that she and Chanel were getting ready for a fashion show with limited time. The 43-year-old wrote next to the clip at the time, "The sink is easiest when you have to be fast."

But despite giving the reason for Chanel's bathing location, the post sparked some heated responses in the comment section. Coco later addressed the chatter by defending her parenting choice on Twitter.

"Here we go again!" Coco wrote Sept. 25. "Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went Viral? SMH! People, you gotta know by now that I'm an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me. Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!"

And that wouldn't be the last time Coco spoke out on the matter. She further defended her choices the following month by noting she is no stranger to criticism.

"Everything I do, people have got to say something about it," Coco told Page Six in October. "But now it's kinda weird to other people. Like, really? If you are a mom you have bathed your child in the sink."

Instagram

As for what Ice-T has to say to those who pass judgement on their parenting? The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star exclusively told E! News he is unbothered.

"If I don't know you personally, I don't take it personally," he said in October. "That's the key. If somebody you knew said something about you, that would bother you. But other people, they don't."

After all, his focus is on his inner circle. "The haters are there, but you're insulated by all the love," the 64-year-old shared. "So you pay more attention to that than the hate." 

