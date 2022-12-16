Sister Wives' Meri Brown Confirms Breakup With Kody Brown

Like two of her fellow sister wives, Meri Brown is no longer with Kody Brown.
In a preview of the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special, the reality TV matriarch confirmed that she and Kody have ended their 32-year polygamous relationship. The revelation came after Meri was shown footage of Kody saying he doesn't consider himself "married" to her, prompting the 51-year-old to point out the differences between their separation and how sister wife Christine Brown, who announced her split from Kody in 2021, ended things.
"It just doesn't make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, 'She just made this decision. We didn't consult, we didn't talk, she just made the decision.' And then he says, 'No, I don't consider myself married to Meri,'" Meri said in the sneak peek, which was published by People on Dec. 15. "Like, he just made the decision. I've never heard him say that to me."
Meri went on to explain that though her strained relationship with Kody was seemingly in an up-swing following the family's 2018 move to Arizona, her partner lost interest in their romance over time.
"Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying," she recalled. "You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was, 'Cheers to a new beginning!' As opposed to this last anniversary, he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri. ... We're not married. We're not acting as married.'"
According to Meri, she wanted to address their separation "publicly" for a while, but Kody allegedly refused. As she explained, "He said, 'No I don't want to address it. I don't want that to be out there publicly because I don't want that judgment.'"
However, Meri noted that she "definitely would" be open to reconciling with Kody, though "I don't think that he's interested."
Meri is Kody's first wife, having legally married him in 1990. The two, who share 27-year-old Leon together, divorced in 2014 so that Kody could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, while still remaining in a spiritual matrimony with Meri. Their relationship hit a bump in 2015 when it was revealed that Meri had been catfished by a woman posing as a man, with Kody and Meri eventually living separate lives.
In another teaser of the upcoming TLC tell-all released on Dec. 7, Meri's sister wife Janelle Brown revealed that she, too, had broken up with Kody.
"Kody and I have separated," she said, while Kody confirmed that he's "separated from Janelle" and "divorced from Christine."
The patriarch added, "Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she's enjoying her life without me."
Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.