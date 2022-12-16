Sister Wives' Meri Brown Confirms Breakup With Kody Brown

Watch : Sister Wives Stars Janelle & Kody Brown Have Separated

Like two of her fellow sister wives, Meri Brown is no longer with Kody Brown.

In a preview of the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special, the reality TV matriarch confirmed that she and Kody have ended their 32-year polygamous relationship. The revelation came after Meri was shown footage of Kody saying he doesn't consider himself "married" to her, prompting the 51-year-old to point out the differences between their separation and how sister wife Christine Brown, who announced her split from Kody in 2021, ended things.

"It just doesn't make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, 'She just made this decision. We didn't consult, we didn't talk, she just made the decision.' And then he says, 'No, I don't consider myself married to Meri,'" Meri said in the sneak peek, which was published by People on Dec. 15. "Like, he just made the decision. I've never heard him say that to me."

Meri went on to explain that though her strained relationship with Kody was seemingly in an up-swing following the family's 2018 move to Arizona, her partner lost interest in their romance over time.