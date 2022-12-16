Staying in This New Year’s Eve? Here’s Everything You Need To Ring in 2023

Going out on New Year's Eve is (sometimes) overrated. That's why we're staying in and celebrating 2023 with these must-have items.

By Carly Shihadeh Dec 16, 2022 12:00 PMTags
Ecomm: NYE Staying in GuideE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

'Tis the season to ring in the New Year from the comfort of your own home. Is it just us, or does going out on New Year's Eve often feel like it's not worth it? It has been a long year, we're tired, and we're so excited to welcome 2023 in our cozy pajamas with our besties at home. 

If this sounds like your kind of night as well, you've come to the right place. We rounded up everything you need to have the best New Year's Eve celebration while staying in. Just because you're in sweats at home doesn't mean it can't be a party. This roundup is giving all the festively chill vibes. 

From chic sweat sets and cozy blankets to plastic champagne flutes and party hats, scroll below for everything you need to have the coziest, most fun New Year's Eve celebration without having to leave your living room. 

HyHousing 6 Oz Clear Plastic Champagne Glasses 16 Pack, Hard Disposable Plastic Champagne Flute Ideal for Home Daily Life Party Wedding Toasting Drinking Champagne (CF1-16)

Just because you're staying in doesn't mean you can't toast in style. To feel fancy without a sink full of glasses, these plastic champagne flutes are perfect for a NYE at home. 

$22
Amazon

Women's 2 Piece Fleece Sweatsuit Outfits Long Sleeve Crewneck Pullover Sweatshirt Drawstring Jogger Pants Lounge Sets

Stylish and comfy? Consider us sold. This sweatsuit comes in 44 colors, so you can find your perfect look. The best part? You get the sweatshirt and pants for just $30. 

$30
Amazon

NY Threads Women Fleece Shawl Collar Bathrobe - Plush Long Robe

With over 25,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews, we can't wait to watch the ball drop from our couch in this cozy robe.

$20
Amazon

Happy New Year Eyeglasses 2023 - Pack of 12, New Years Eve Party Supplies 2023 | Happy New Years Eve Glasses, 2023 Glasses New Years Eve | New Years Party Glasses for Happy New Year Decorations 2023

Everyone at your get-together can rock their own specific style of glasses with these fun $15 NYE party glasses

$15
Amazon

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket for Couch - Brown Thick Fuzzy Warm Soft Blankets and Throws for Sofa, 50x60 Inches

If it's a party of one or two, this sherpa blanket will keep you so warm and cozy you might sleep right through midnight. 

$25
Amazon

Multicolor Party Hats (set of 8)

Make your night in feel like a celebration with these adorable party hats.

$20
Meri Meri

We're Not Really Strangers Card Game - an Interactive Adult Card Game and Icebreaker

Get to know your friends and family even better and build deeper connections with this card game that will keep your guests entertained while you wait for the ball to drop. 

$25
$17
Amazon

Women's Easy Crew

This crew is so comfy and cute, we'll have it on heavy rotation in 2023. 

$68
Municipal

Cards Against Humanity

It's already a classic for a reason. Your guests will have so much fun playing Cards Against Humanity this NYE. 

$29
Amazon

