Staying in This New Year’s Eve? Here’s Everything You Need To Ring in 2023

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

'Tis the season to ring in the New Year from the comfort of your own home. Is it just us, or does going out on New Year's Eve often feel like it's not worth it? It has been a long year, we're tired, and we're so excited to welcome 2023 in our cozy pajamas with our besties at home.

If this sounds like your kind of night as well, you've come to the right place. We rounded up everything you need to have the best New Year's Eve celebration while staying in. Just because you're in sweats at home doesn't mean it can't be a party. This roundup is giving all the festively chill vibes.

From chic sweat sets and cozy blankets to plastic champagne flutes and party hats, scroll below for everything you need to have the coziest, most fun New Year's Eve celebration without having to leave your living room.