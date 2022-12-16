Nick Cannon Reveals His “Biggest Guilt” Over Having 11 Kids

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 11

Nick Cannon feels his family life and his work life don't always work well together.

The Nick Cannon Show host got candid about a struggle he faces with his kids. While Nick is father to 11 with one on the way, he recently noted that balancing his career and quality time with all of his children can be difficult.

"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," he shared during the Dec. 12 episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, per People. "One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin."

Nick shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon," 23-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 2-month-old son Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; 18-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion and newborn daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; 5-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole. In 2021, Nick and Alyssa Scott's son Zen passed away at 5 months old due to brain cancer. Nick and Alyssa are currently expecting their second child together—Nick's 12th.