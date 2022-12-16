Nick Cannon Reveals His “Biggest Guilt” Over Having 11 Kids

Nick Cannon feels his family life and his work life don't always work well together.
The Nick Cannon Show host got candid about a struggle he faces with his kids. While Nick is father to 11 with one on the way, he recently noted that balancing his career and quality time with all of his children can be difficult.
"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," he shared during the Dec. 12 episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, per People. "One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin."
Nick shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon," 23-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 2-month-old son Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; 18-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion and newborn daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; 5-month-old son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole. In 2021, Nick and Alyssa Scott's son Zen passed away at 5 months old due to brain cancer. Nick and Alyssa are currently expecting their second child together—Nick's 12th.
While Nick said he struggles with spending as much time with his kids as he would like, the 42-year-old has defended his family dynamic to the public a few times. Earlier this year, the Wild ‘N Out host gave his thoughts on his non-traditional family tree.
"I've seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there's a lot of toxicity in that setting," he told Men's Health in an interview in June. "It's not about what society deems is right. It's like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways."
And he is the not the only one to publicly address judgment about his relationships. In September, Abby got candid about their "polyamorous" relationship.
"Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids." Abby said during the Sept. 13 episode of the Lovers and Friends podcast. "I'm excited for my kids to grow up and be like, 'Mom and dad, y'all did it your way. And I love that.'"
As for if Nick plans to have more children, he coyly answered that question one month ago by telling Billboard, "I don't know, man. I have no idea. I think I'm good right now!"