How Tyler Perry Reacted After Being Named Godfather of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Daughter

Watch : Why Tyler Perry Was Hesitant to Be Godfather to Harry & Meghan's Kid

Tyler Perry did not take it lightly when he was crowned godfather to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter.

The filmmaker recalled the moment he was asked by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to be the godfather of their daughter Lilibet, 18 months, whom they welcomed in June 2021. It was a request that took Tyler by surprise.

"They were pretty serious on the phone," he recalled during episode six of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. "I go, 'OK, what's going on?' They said, 'Well, we'd like for you to be Lili's godfather.' I go, 'Whoa.' I take a minute to take that in. And I thought, ‘I'd be honored. I'd be absolutely honored.'"

After accepting the responsibility, the 53-year-old shared that he rang them once again with concerns about what would happen next, and whether he would have to go across the pond to officially accept this role.