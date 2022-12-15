Todd and Julie Chrisley to Begin Prison Sentences at the Start of 2023

Watch : Todd & Julie Chrisley SENTENCED in Tax Fraud Case

Todd and Julie Chrisley will kick off 2023 on a not-so-happy note.

E! News can confirm that the Chrisley Knows Best stars will both begin serving their prison sentences on Jan. 17, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET.

According to legal documents obtained by E!, Todd will serve his 12-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie will report to the Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna, Florida, to serve her seven-year sentence.

The news comes several months after the couple was found guilty on charges of tax evasion and bank fraud on June 7. They were later sentenced to multiple years behind bars on Nov. 21.

Following the sentencing, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement to E! News, "Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes."

He continued, "Their lengthy sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme and should serve as a warning to others tempted to exploit our nation's community banking system for unlawful personal gain."