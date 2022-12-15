See Johnny Depp Transform Into Captain Jack Sparrow to Surprise Pirates of the Caribbean Fan

Watch : Is Johnny Depp Returning to Pirates of the Caribbean?

Johnny Depp has briefly stepped back into Captain Jack Sparrow's boots.

The 59-year-old reprised the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean role in a video message addressed to an 11-year-old superfan named Kori. In a posting shared on Dec. 11, Kori—who has received two heart transplants and is currently in palliative care—wrote that Depp made the video in collaboration with the Make-A-Wish Foundation after hearing about his recently launched pirate-themed YouTube channel, Kraken the Box.

"Captain Kori, terribly sorry I missed out on this. Meant to say it, forgot to say it, didn't say it, gonna say it now. Saying it, I'll say it," Depp, dressed as Jack Sparrow, began in the two-minute clip. "I hear tales of something they speak about in the ages of now called the YouTube channel, which I don't understand, but why not?"

Calling the youngster "quite the YouTube channel man," Depp promises to tune into Kori's videos and "tell all my friends to follow" the channel.

"That, I think, will make for a wonderful entertainment expertise momentary lapse of togetherness altogether in one space but far apart—but then, at the same time, very close," Depp continued, still in his eccentric character. "Curious, enduring and strange."