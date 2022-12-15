Another CSI Alum Is Joining Marg Helgenberger on CSI: Vegas Season 2

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Another OG is on their way back to Sin City.

CSI: Vegas just locked in a familiar face from the original CSI Universe, Eric Szmanda. Though details about his return are still under wraps, the fan favorite is set to reprise his role as CSI tech Greg Sanders during the second season and will appear in several episodes.

Despite having a largely new cast, the series will reunite Szmand with former co-star Marg Helgenberger, who played assistant supervisor Catherine Willows on 12 seasons of CSI.

And the CSI OGs aren't the first to make a comeback. In season one of CSI: Vegas, Jorja Fox and William Petersen reprised their respective roles of Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom, but later exited after the first season of the reboot.

Peterson only signed on to appear in one season of the series, but remained an executive producer.

Fox announced her departure shortly after, writing on Twitter, "I have decided not to 'Sidle up' for CSI Vegas. For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again."