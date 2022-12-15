Ellen DeGeneres Recalls "Love and Laughter" She Had With Stephen "tWitch" Boss

Watch : Ellen DeGeneres Remembers "tWitch" in Touching Tribute

Ellen DeGeneres is giving followers a glimpse into some of her favorite memories with the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

One day after tWitch's wife Allison Holker confirmed his death, Ellen took to Instagram to share a montage of moments from tWitch's time on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as the show's DJ.

"Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch," Ellen wrote on Instagram Dec. 15 alongside videos of tWitch throughout the years. "He brought so much joy to my life. I know he brought joy to yours too. I'm going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours."

In the video, from Ellen's final episode, the host thanked tWitch for his work at show, which was met with thunderous applause from the studio audience, before showing a montage of moments throughout his eight years as resident DJ, fill-in host and later, co-executive producer.