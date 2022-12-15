How Carly Rae Jepsen Turned Her Love for Broadway Into a Must-See Music Video

From a very young age, Carly Rae Jepsen knew Broadway made her happy.
After starring in her homeschool production of Annie, the "Call Me Maybe" singer developed a love and appreciation for the theatre world that she couldn't shake.
"I loved the idea that you could tell the story and that you could transport the audience to a different world," Carly told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Songs were made to elevate an already cool narrative that was happening."
So when she got the opportunity to film a music video with Lenovo for her single "Surrender My Heart," Carly wanted to create something unforgettable.
"It's hard to exactly pull off an entire musical in the span of one song," she said. "But what we wanted to show were some of the glamorous aspects of what it is to put on a Broadway show."
From the elaborate costumes to the incredible dancing scenes, Carly thought of every detail while on the road for her So Nice Tour. Fortunately, Lenovo was able to turn her vision into a reality.
"Lenovo was a huge part of the video because we couldn't have done all of this from a distance if we didn't have the ability to communicate ideas," she said. "We had two days and we had a lot that we wanted to achieve. From actresses and ballerinas to my performance and stage design, we wanted to bring in a new element on top of the good old fashioned sort of Broadway show."
Mission accomplished. On Dec. 15, the video was released and marked the end of an incredible year for the 37-year-old singer.
In between a massive tour and the release of her sixth studio album The Loneliest Time, Carly has continued to receive support from her loyal fans.
"It's hard to put into words how beautiful and beautifully supported I feel and have felt for a long time on this journey," she said. "The things that have been really confidence building in my life have been the love and support of the fans and I do feel like we really created a space that feels really safe and it feels really joyful and I feel healed from it every time I get to do a show."
And as the year comes to an end, one of those admirers may be more than just a fan. After celebrating her birthday in November with music producer Cole M.G.N., Carly shared a glimpse into their relationship.
"He's been a huge gift in my life," she said. "Cole is a producer who is so smart. He's won like six Grammys. He's just annoyingly talented. He needs to save some for the rest of us."
All jokes aside, Carly added, "He's a beautiful, beautiful person inside and out and I have been so lucky to get to know him but that's kind of all I'll say for now because we're still in the very newish stage of things and enjoying just getting to know each other."