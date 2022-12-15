How Carly Rae Jepsen Turned Her Love for Broadway Into a Must-See Music Video

Watch : Carly Rae Jepsen Talks Call Me Maybe Fans, BF Cole & More

From a very young age, Carly Rae Jepsen knew Broadway made her happy.

After starring in her homeschool production of Annie, the "Call Me Maybe" singer developed a love and appreciation for the theatre world that she couldn't shake.

"I loved the idea that you could tell the story and that you could transport the audience to a different world," Carly told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Songs were made to elevate an already cool narrative that was happening."

So when she got the opportunity to film a music video with Lenovo for her single "Surrender My Heart," Carly wanted to create something unforgettable.

"It's hard to exactly pull off an entire musical in the span of one song," she said. "But what we wanted to show were some of the glamorous aspects of what it is to put on a Broadway show."

From the elaborate costumes to the incredible dancing scenes, Carly thought of every detail while on the road for her So Nice Tour. Fortunately, Lenovo was able to turn her vision into a reality.