How Emily in Paris' Samuel Arnold Learned About His Co-Star's Fate on The White Lotus

Watch : Emily in Paris Star Samuel Arnold Talks Co-Star on White Lotus

Just like the rest of us, Samuel Arnold tried to avoid White Lotus spoilers.

But the Emily in Paris star couldn't avoid them for long—not with co-star Bruno Goeury taking on the role of one of the gay men attempting to swindle Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), ultimately dying at her hands in a nautical killing spree. However, it wasn't Goeury himself that spilled the ending.

"He said nothing about the storyline—he didn't spoil anything," Arnold, who plays Julien, a snarky coworker to Emily (Lily Collins) in the Netflix series, exclusively told E! News Dec. 14. "But Ashley Park came to my room earlier and told me the ending, thinking that I saw it. So I'm a bit upset about that."

While Park couldn't remain close-lipped, Arnold explained that Goeury himself didn't let anything slip while they were filming Emily in Paris' third season—except what big fans his new costars were.