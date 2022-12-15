Stanley Tucci Teases a Searching for Italy Season 3 Despite CNN Cancelation

Watch : Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

Stanley Tucci isn't ready to stop whipping up new episodes of Searching for Italy.

During the actor's Dec. 14 appearance on The Tonight Show, he confirmed that CNN has officially canceled the travel-culinary series. However, as the Inside Man actor noted, he's hopeful to find Searching for Italy a new home.

"Unfortunately, CNN has canceled all of their original programming, so hopefully we'll end up on another streamer, network, we don't know," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "But yes, I have plans to do season three and more."

In October, Stanley—who has visited everywhere from Milan to Tuscany and Umbria to Puglia—described to E! News the profound impact his cultural series has had on him.

"It more than confirmed my suspicions and belief that the regions of Italy are different from one another," he said at the time, "and that Italian culture is still very much founded in that person, and they relish it. It is partly one of the reasons why Italy has had so many governments over the past several years. It really cemented those suspicions."