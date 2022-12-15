Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable Tribute to "Birthday Boys" Mason and Reign

Watch : Kourtney K. "So Happy" Over "Architectural Digest" Cover

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her babies.

The Poosh founder posted a sweet birthday tribute to sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, who have the same birthday, a snap of the brothers hugging while wearing matching gray pajamas.

"December 14th… one of the best days of my life," Kourtney wrote in a Dec. 14 post alongside the throwback pic. "Twice and forever. my birthday boys."

The Kardashians star's post was met with love from friends and family, with many taking to the comments to wish the two boys a happy birthday.

Sarah Howard wrote, "Happy birthday and happy birthing day to you," while the Kardashian's longtime friend Malika said, "Happy birthday to your babies."