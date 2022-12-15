Why Prince Harry Blames U.K. Tabloid for Contributing to Meghan Markle's Miscarriage

Prince Harry believes his wife Meghan Markle suffered a miscarriage after the stress she endured from the tabloids.
In Vol. II of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan released Dec. 15, the Duke of Sussex shared the impact Associated Newspapers had on his wife after the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline printed sections of a private letter Meghan wrote to her estranged father Thomas Markle.
"I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did," Harry said. "I watched the whole thing."
While the 38-year-old said he doesn't "absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that," he described how detrimental the press intrusion was for his wife.
"Bearing in mind the stress that caused, the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy—how many weeks she was," he said, "I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."
In the series, Meghan recalled the moment she miscarried in her family's home in Montecito, Calif.
"I really wasn't sleeping," she said, "and the first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried."
E! News has reached out to Associated Newspapers for comment and hasn't heard back. In December 2021, Meghan received a public statement from the Mail on Sunday after successfully suing the publisher over its publishing the private letter earlier that year.
"Following a hearing on 19-20 January, 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May, 2021, the Court has given judgment for the Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement," the statement said. "The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letters to her father in the Mail on Sunday and on Mail Online. Financial remedies have been agreed."
Meghan first revealed she suffered a miscarriage in a personal essay for The New York Times in November 2020. And to this day, Meghan—who shares son Archie, 3, and 18-month-old daughter Lilibet with Harry—is proud of sharing her story.
"When I reveal things that are moments of vulnerability, when it comes to having a miscarriage and maybe having felt ashamed about that…it's okay," she explained during the docuseries. "You're human. It's okay to talk about that. And I could make the choice to never talk about those things or I could make the choice to say, ‘With all the bad that comes with this, the good is being able to help other people.'"
Harry & Meghan, which has the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the three production companies involved in the project, is streaming now on Netflix.