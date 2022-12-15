10 Stocking Stuffers for Pet Lovers That Are Absolutely Purr-fect

Whether they're a proud cat mom or dog dad, the pet lover(s) in your life will purr (or bark) with joy at these stocking stuffers.

By Sophy Ziss Dec 15, 2022 7:35 PMTags
Stocking Stuffers for Pet Lovers

You've made your list, you've checked it twice, and now you're realizing a third time wouldn't have been such a bad idea, since you're out of stocking stuffers and they're already hung by the mantle.

So: We're thinking, the best thing to do is start with an easy group of people to check off that lengthy list of folks to buy mini gifts for. The pet lovers in your life, perhaps. 

Because whether or not your fave willingly refers to their pets as "fur babies," the fact of the matter is, they love them. So. Much. Why not buy them trinkets that honor that?

We're thinking of the proud cat dad who loves a wine night. He's definitely looking for a way to combine those two things, even if he'd never admit it. Or the dog mom who loves their iced drinks so much, they could only be improved with a paw print shaped-cube. 

Trust us: Slip any one of these into a pet lover's stocking, and you'll definitely be allowed back on the furniture.

20 Essential Gifts For Dog Moms, Cat Dads, Friends Who Have Goats Somehow & More

Cold Feet: Animal Paws Silicone Ice Cube Tray

I mean, are these not the cutest things in the world? Well, second-cutest, after your friend's four-legged friend, of course.

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Warren London Glass Nail File for Dogs

For the friend whose dog really hates the vet: This easy-to-use glass nail file. A relief for all parties involved! Including guests of their home. 

Leveret Dog Cotton Avocado Pajamas

Does anything else need to be said than dog pajamas with avocadoes on them? Maybe one thing: Please, please send a photo as soon as they're on. 

LOreal Paris Flash Cat Eyeliner

Encourage your bestie to imitate her bestie with this liquid eyeliner pen. (For cat eyes. Get it?)

IS Clinical Hand Sanitizer Spray

It may not be the sexiest stocking stuffer, but this hand sanitizer spray absolutely comes in handy. Particularly when you're around lots of pets all day.

Cat Bottle Stopper

Designed for when you're "hitting paws" on the evening, this cat-shaped bottle stopper will have your fave feline fine

Gold Cat Wine Charms

And on the other hand, if one's drinking with friends, there are plenty of cat-shaped wine organizers to go around.

Popsicle - Dog Freeze Toy

Every dog lover I know is tired of arguing with their pup over who gets to enjoy popsicles in the summer. This almost-sweet-enough-to-eat dog toy solves that!

Disney Mailbox Dog Toy

It might take some effort to stuff this one into a stocking, but a Disney-themed mailbox dog toy is worth the effort.

Avera Rose Gold-Toned Cat Ring

Crafted from rose gold-toned stainless steel, this ring is a purrfect everyday accessory. 

If the pet lover in your life just so happens to be one of your faves, here's our list for the best gifts for bestie this holiday season.

