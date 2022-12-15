Ulta Flash Sale: 2 Benefit Mascaras for Price of 1, $20 off Crest Whitestrips, 50% Off Urban Decay & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you want to try some new beauty products or restock your favorites, you need to check out the flash sale happening at Ulta. For a limited time, there are deals up to 50% off on top makeup, skincare, and hair brands.
You can save $20 on Crest Whitestrips. Get two top-selling Benefit Cosmetics mascaras for the price of one. Take 40% off root touch up products from dpHUE and Color Wow. Save 50% on Urban Decay eyeshadow palettes. Shop Philosophy skincare products at a 40% discount. And, we can't forget about the styling tools. Ulta has 50% off deals on Conair hair dryers, hot rollers, flat irons, and wave irons.
You can only shop these Ulta deals through December 17. Get your shop on while you can!
Ulta Deals
Benefit Mascaras- Buy 2 For the Price of 1
You can get two Benefit mascaras for just $30 total. If this is your favorite mascara brand, this is a great time to stock up. If you want, you can give the other mascara to a friend. If you haven't tried Benefit yet, it's worth checking out if curly voluminous lashes are the look you're going for.
Right now, there are five Benefit mascaras on sale.
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional White + LED Light Teeth Whitening Kit
The Crest 3DWhitestrips Professional White + LED Accelerator Light is designed to whiten like a professional-level teeth whitening treatment at home. This set come with 19 sets of strips and an LED light. Using them together gets your teeth 30 levels whiter in just three days, according to the brand.
A shopper said, "So good! No sensitivity. Noticed a difference after first use!"
Color Wow Root Cover Up
If you prefer a powder formula, but you want to have a product you can use when you are out and about, this is a great one to keep in your bag. This compact has the powder, a 2-sided brush, and a mirror. It's just what you need to catch those hairs your didn't notice while you were getting ready at home. There are a few shades to choose from.
dpHUE Color Touch-Up Spray
If you prefer a root cover-up with a spray formula, try this one from dpHUE. It delivers instant temporary color that's super easy to blend with your roots.
An Ulta shopper said, "Best root spray out there. By far best root spray. Stays on all day/night. Doesn't drip."
Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette
This eyeshadow palette has 12 rose-hued and neutral shades in matte, shimmer and metallic finishes. It has 5,500+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This is the perfect rose gold palette! The shimmers are amazing and the mattes blend like butter!!! It's a must have!"
Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked2 Basics Eyeshadow Palette
You get all of your basic essentials with this eyeshadow palette. These shades are incredibly versatile and easy to blend. The palette has 3,800+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This palette checked of all the boxes. Great light, mid and dark tones. Very little fallout. Smooth application and long wear."
Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line Correcting Moisturizer
The expectations are high for a product with words "miracle worker" in the name and this moisturizer truly comes through to improve the skin's smoothness and texture over time, per the brand.
A fan of the product said, "This product is so soft on your skin and the wrinkles actually softened on my forehead in 2 weeks of using! Beautiful cream!!!"
Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker SPF 30 Moisturizer
This cream has everything you love about the Philosophy Anti-Wrinkle Miracle Worker+ Line Correcting Moisturizer and it has sun protection with SPF 30.
An Ulta shopper said, "I just turned 60 and I believe this product helps me look at least 10 years younger. Most people think I am in my 40's! I use it every night. I feel moisturized without being heavy and greasy."
dpHUE Root Touch Up Kit
Extend the life of your color in between salon visits with permanent hair color that doesn't wash out or fade. This set has everything you need for two root touch-ups.
Conair Double Ceramic Triple Barrel Waver
Get some mermaid-level waves with this easy-to-use iron. A shopper said, "I have had this for a couple months and it is by far the easiest and cheapest tool i've ever used. works great on short hair tool."
Conair InfinitiPro By Conair Curl Secret Curling Iron
This curling iron does all of the work for you. I have tried this, initially scared of getting my hair tangled, and I love it. A shopper raved, "This is an amazing tool. Extremely quick compared to other tools. I have a TON of hair...thick, coarse, long, and wavy...this curls beautifully. I always do smaller sections and have never had issues with my hair getting stuck."
Conair InfinitiPRO Digital Copper Ceramic Flat Iron
The InfinitiPRO has ceramic plates which add shine and smoothness to your locks with ease. It heats up to 450 degrees and it has a seven-foot cord.
InfinitiPRO By Conair Jumbo Ionic Roller Set
Add some bounce and volume to your hair with these hot rollers. Put them in first thing, then do your makeup, eat breakfast and whatever else you need to get done in the morning and when you're done, you'll have a salon-level style.
A fan of the product said, "I am so bad with curling irons and these are Legit the best thing to get my curls to look like from a salon and if you want a 90s blowout look this will get you there. Try it. the clips are ok and the pins are ok but its so easy to use!"
Conair Hair Dryers
No one loves drying their hair, but sometimes you just have to do it. This dryer is quiet, powerful, and it works super quickly without overexposing your hair to heat.
An Ulta shopper called it a "dupe for the expensive dryers," adding, "If you are in the market for a dryer with a diffuser I highly recommend this one. The price is terrific and the quality fantastic."
There are other Conair dryers on sale right now too.
