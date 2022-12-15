RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Shares Insight Into Jen Shah's Final Days Before Sentencing

Watch : Is Meredith Marks Nervous for RHOSLC Season 3 Reunion? She Says…

Jen Shah's fate will be decided in just a matter of weeks.

With the Bravo star's Jan. 6 federal fraud case sentencing quickly approaching, her friend and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Meredith Marks is sharing insight into her mindset going into the New Year.

"Jen is okay," Meredith exclusively told E! News on Dec. 14. "It's a lot, so anyone in her shoes would be struggling with a lot of different things. She obviously has a lot of variables being thrown at her well beyond her sentencing."

Meredith believes Jen hasn't really had a chance to defend herself amid her ongoing legal troubles.

"Usually we have a chance to speak out as it's airing, whether it's via social media or interviews or whatever," she continued, "and she really has not had that same chance. She's been on social a little bit, but she's really tried to stay off for the most part. So I think that it's been a very trying time because to go through this and feel like you don't have a voice on top of everything else that she's facing, it's overwhelming. She just tries to focus on the day to day as best she can."