Why Lindsie Chrisley Isn't Spending the Holidays With Todd and Julie

Watch : Todd & Julie Chrisley SENTENCED in Tax Fraud Case

It's going to be a bit of a blue Christmas this year for Lindsie Chrisley.

Unfortunately for the Chrisley family, Todd and Julie Chrisley's Nov. 21 tax fraud case sentencing came just in time for the holiday season. And after stating that their Christmas celebrations will look "a lot different this year" on the Nov. 30 episode of her The Southern Tea podcast, Lindsie is now explaining why she and 7-year-old son Jackson—whom she shares with ex-husband Will Campbell—won't be spending the holidays with her family.

"With my parents' sentencing just being a couple of days before Thanksgiving and me having Jackson for Thanksgiving, emotions were very high at that point," she said on her podcast's Dec. 14 episode. "And so, I just didn't feel it was in the best interest of Jackson for him to go and see my parents in any state that they normally aren't if that makes sense."