10 Creative Stocking Stuffers for Dads That Aren't Just Tickets To The Game Again

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Dads: Well, they're dads. They're usually pretty easy to shop for; just get them a weird little gadget or renew their big box store membership, and they're good to go, right?
But this year, we're not going with the most obvious options again. We're waving goodbye to things like socks and batteries, and even to those game tickets he may have been expecting.
We're sinking the putt, hitting it out of the park, and absolutely posterizing the little stocking stuffers for dads.
In case you're on the freshly painted fence, trust us! We did the research. We've put together this list of the top 10 most creative (or unexpected) stocking stuffers for dads this holiday season.
Sure, change can be scary, but you know what else is scary? Being predictable. So scroll on for our choices of the most fun, playful, and thoughtful stocking stuffers for dads.
Also, yes; at least two of them are whiskey-adjacent. After all, some things are classics for a reason.
American Flag Flask
Help dad be patriotic on the go with this cheeky flask featuring the American flag.
Corkcicle Cigar Glass
Now, if he's more of a sip his beverage in the peace of his own comfy chair type of guy, there's always this instead. The revolutionary product from Corkcicle is designed to hold a drink on the rocks and rest a celebratory cigar at the same time.
Gentlehomme Eye Roller Serum
Hey, cooling, calming, and soothing under-eye treatments aren't just for girls! One refreshing swipe of this Gentlehomme roller, and your dad will be absolutely hooked.
20 Bamboo Golf Tees
Bamboo golf tees. Enough said.
Bandolier Phone Tablet Device Stand
Is there anything a dad loves more than a gadget? Yes. A secondary gadget to keep the first one in place, thus making his life easier (and him much less likely to misplace either one).
Native Union Green Snap Magnetic Wireless Charger
While we're on the subject of tech-adjacent stuff, here's a fresh wireless magnetic charger to delight and amaze him.
Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge
Just for a second, let's hop back over to Drink Town. This clever rocks glass keeps beverages cold without diluting them, so dad can enjoy his premium spirits at his preferred temperature and optimal quality.
Golf Ball Silicone Ice Mold
But if your dad is just a run-of-the-mill glass guy, he doesn't have to feel left out! These golf ball-shaped ice cube molds enhance every sip, no matter the drink. A true hole in one of a stocking stuffer.
Lumin Skin Eye-Puff Deflator
This subtle under-eye de-puffer from Lumin is formulated specifically to address the needs of men's skin.
Reliable Shore Power Cable Holder
Okay, so, while this isn't exactly sized to stuff in a stocking, it's not quite appealing enough to wrap and leave under the tree. But trust me on this: Any Lawn Dad will know exactly what to do with it.
If you're a little behind on shopping this year, don't worry! We also have a list of the best gifts for dads that aren't just a hat from his favorite team again.