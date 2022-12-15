David & Annie: After the 90 Days Preview: See Annie & Her Brother’s Brewing Drama

No one wins when the family feuds.
In this exclusive clip from the Dec. 19 episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, David and Annie are back in Thailand in the hope of convincing Annie's brother Jordan to come to America. However, he didn't necessarily welcome the couple with open arms upon their arrival.
"When we arrived to my home, Jordan doesn't come greet us again," Annie explains in the sneak peek. "He's working on the motor bike and try keep himself busy. It kinda bring me back memory when he say he doesn't want to go to America."
In a flashback to a previous sibling moment, Jordan directly tells his sister he's "not ready" for the move.
Visibly distraught, Annie expresses her concern about Jordan's stance, saying, "You know, I'm really worry about, I think he still is in that mindset."
Later in the clip, the tension between the duo rises, as Jordan gives Annie the cold shoulder, to which he admits in a confessional, "I'm still mad at Annie from the last time we fought."
He continues, "I haven't really missed her much. I don't know what she could do to make me feel better."
And he's standing firm in that sentiment, as Annie attempts to share an affectionate moment with her brother. Alas, Jordan coldly responds, "I'm well."
"Clearly between Jordan and I, we have a lot of stuff to talk, but this time I'm not going to push him," Annie admits in the clip. "Just going to give him space."
While the siblings struggle to make amends, Annie notes, "He's my baby brother and I love him very much."
Find out if Annie and Jordan can squash the beef when David & Annie: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on TLC.