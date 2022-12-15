Would Miley Cyrus Play Godmother Dolly Parton in a Biopic? See Her Epic Response

Watch : Miley Cyrus Talks "Unspoken" Bond With Dolly Parton

Who better to play Dolly Parton in a future biopic than her own family?

Dolly's real-life goddaughter Miley Cyrus already has the singing chops to portray the country superstar—not to mention the family connections. But as for whether Miley is ready to take on a role so close to home, she exclusively revealed on the Dec. 15 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.), "Me and Dolly have never really spoken, honestly, about me playing Dolly because I feel like I'm already doing it."

Referring to the "Jolene" singer's iconic blonde hair and large chest, Miley joked, "I don't know what they're gonna do to me. I'm sucked, I'm tucked and plucked, just like she taught me."

While it looks like Miley won't be playing Dolly in a movie anytime soon, the two are teaming up to co-host NBC's second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special, something Miley told E! News could "not be more different" than last year's special with co-host Pete Davidson.