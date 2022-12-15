How Kate Hudson Feels About How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days Scene Going Viral on TikTok

Watch : Kate Hudson & Janelle Monae GUSH Over Glass Onion, Moms & Grace Jones

Kate Hudson loves seeing Andie Anderson live on.

The Glass Onion actress recently reflected on How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' newfound popularity on TikTok—specifically the scene of her character singing Carly Simon's "You're So Vain"—sharing that it was her son who clued her into the social media frenzy.

"That was so much fun and I think that was ad-libbed, 'They'd be Ben's partner,'" Kate said in a Dec. 14 episode of Today. "A lot of that movie was me just going nuts. It was like getting in that character and then just going for it."

Nearly twenty years after the film's 2003 release Kate shared her excitement for how How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days continues to live on in younger generations.