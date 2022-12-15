Kaley Cuoco Reveals Sweet Note From “Baby Daddy” Tom Pelphrey

Watch : Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey Cradle Her Baby Bump in Adorable New Post

A doting dad-to-be.

As Kaley Cuoco awaits the arrival of her and Tom Pelphrey's first child, the actress shared how her partner is doting on her during her pregnancy.

On her Instagram Stories on Dec. 14, the Big Bang Theory alum posted a photo of a thoughtful note she recently received from Tom. The message, written with a blue Sharpie marker on the back of an envelope read, "Hey baby, me and King sleep upstairs. Love you!"

Kaley explained the Ozark actor helped her get some much needed rest when one of their dogs wasn't well. "Best baby daddy ever," she wrote. "When our little pup KING is sick and coughing so @tompelphrey takes him updaters to sleep with him so I can sleep."

In a follow up Instagram Story post, Kaley—who is expecting a baby girl—shared a cute pic of the couple holding up a pink onesie featuring a graphic of a blank "Hello My Name Is" tag. The outfit was a recent gift from her Flight Attendent co-star and IRL bestie Zosia Mamet.

"When your best friend is dying to know what your babies name is and she keeps guessing and can't figure it out," Kaley wrote with the image, "so she sends yo this LOL."