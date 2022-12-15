Nick Cannon Shares Why Son Zen Didn’t Go Through Chemotherapy

Nick Cannon is looking back on a difficult decision he made for his late son.

The TV host recently reflected on the death of his and Alyssa Scott's baby boy Zen, who passed away at just 5-months-old due to a brain tumor in 2021. As Nick has now explained, Zen did not go through chemotherapy after doctors offered it—for a few reasons.

"They pretty much told me that best case scenario, your son could live to 3 or 4 years old," Nick recalled during the Dec. 12 episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, per People. "So instantly when I heard that, I thought, quality of life. I wanted him to have the best existence he could have."

The 42-year-old, who has himself been through chemotherapy to treat lupus, had a personal idea of what the treatment would be like for Zen—who had to undergo a few procedures, such as having a shunt installed to drain fluid from his brain.