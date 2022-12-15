31 Top-Rated Amazon New Year's Eve Outfits Under $50

Start 2023 on a fashionable and affordable note with these on-trend looks from Amazon.

By Marenah Dobin Dec 15, 2022 11:00 AMTags
FashionShoppingNew Year's EveE! Insider ShopShop Affordable FindsShop FashionE! InsiderLikes
E! Insider Shop: Amazon NYE Looks

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

2023 will be here before you know it. If you're still figuring out your New Year's Eve plans, but don't forget about your outfit. End 2022 on a stylish note and start the new year feeling your best with a fire look.... that doesn't break your budget. There are so many affordable finds that will give you an extra boost of confidence to make the most of the big night.

If you're in a pinch and you're nervous about shipping times, head over to Amazon. There are so many on-trend New Year's Eve options at an incredible price point. Here are 31 top-rated New Year's Eve outfits under $50.

read
Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough Share Their Tips for Hosting a Small New Year’s Eve Soiree

Amazon New Year's Eve Looks

Lyaner Spaghetti Straps Split Hem Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Dress

Wow everyone you see with this spaghetti strap dress with a slit. You can't go wrong with black, but there are 26 additional colors to choose from.

$29-$34
Amazon

Kolagri One Shoulder Cutout Bodycon Ruched Dress

It's the perfect time of year to wear velvet. This ruched number comes in 10 versatile colors.

$40-$41
Amazon

Herbatomia Midi Velvet Skirt

You can make any top look chic when you pair it with this pleated, velvet skirt.

$27-$32
Amazon

HugeNice Elegant Long Sleeve Party V Neck Wide Leg Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit is elegant, yet sexy. There are 29 colors to choose from.

$30-$36
Amazon

Romwe Women's Elegant Sweetheart Neck Strapless Jumpsuit

This strapless jumpsuit is a total showstopper and it comes in 12 colors. 

$39
$33
Amazon

BerryGo Elegant Velvet Jumpsuit

This blue velvet jumpsuit is nothing short of dreamy and it's also available in other hues.

$42
Amazon

Blencot Womens Jumpsuit

Pump up the sophistication with this puff sleeve jumpsuit. Now you just need to pick from the 19 available colors.

$67
$43
Amazon

Lyaner Women’s Velvet Ruched Side Split Hem High Waist Bodydon Midi Pencil Skirt

Slay the night in one of these mid-length velvet skirts.

$22-$23
Amazon

FairBeauty Sparkly Jumpsuit

Shine in this gold jumpsuit or opt for one of the other colors.

$38
Amazon

Yoins Metallic Party Romper

Get your shine on with one of these rompers. This green is perfect for the holidays, but that's not your only option here. It comes in 13 colors.

$33
Amazon

Wdirara Women’s Deep v Neck Long Sleeve High Waist Pleated Romper

This v-neck romper is simple, yet sexy. It comes in black, navy, and maroon.

$33
Amazon

PrettyGuide Women's Sequin Skirt

Sequins are a New Year's Eve staple, for sure. This mid-length skirt comes in 20 colors with sizes ranging from 2 to 24.

$35
Amazon

Prettygarden One Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Dresses

There's just something so eye-catching about a one-shoulder look, right? This dress is so flattering with the tie at the waist and it comes in a ton of colors. 

$51
$29
Amazon

Simlu Faux Leather Pencil Skirt

You need this faux leather skirt in your wardrobe. It brings sophistication and fun to any top. The black is classic, but this style also comes in navy, white, and burgundy. This skirt has 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$35
$18
Amazon

Huhot Womens Wrap v Neck Long Sleeve Split Wrap Dress

This ruched velvet dress is incredibly flattering and it comes in five colors.

$46
Amazon

Soly Hux Women’s Pu Leather Sleeveless Mock Neck Skinny Bodysuit

This mock neck bodysuit has so much stretch. Pair it with your favorite skirt or even with a pair of jeans. It comes in four colors.

$21
Amazon

SweatyRocks Women's Sexy Sheer Lace Long Sleeve Split Maxi Dress

You will steal the show in this gorgeous lace dress. And that slit is absolutely to die for. It comes in five colors. 

$44
Amazon

Moflora Fringe Tassel Dress

This fringe dress is the perfect outfit for dancing the night away. It also comes in bright red, white, and burgundy. 

$24-$27
Amazon

Qianxizhan Women’s Leather Shorts

Don't dismiss the idea of wearing shorts in the winter. These would look great with sheer tights and a long sleeve top for a New Year's Eve soiree. They're available in six colors.

$29
Amazon

Cupshe Satin Dress

Pop some bottles in this champagne-hued dress, which is just next-level chic. It's available in some additional colors too.

$32
Amazon

BerryGo Women's Long Sleeve Wrap Semi Formal Velvet Mini Dress

Velvet plus texture make this mini an unbeatable combination for the holiday season. It also comes in red, burnt orange, black, navy, and grey. 

$50
Amazon

Zalalus Sexy One Shoulder Cutout Ruched Bodycon Sleeveless Slit Party Dress

Serve up a major look with this dress that hits on all the trends: cut-outs, one-shoulder sleeves, ruching, and a high slit. You're gonna want to rock this in every color.

$39
Amazon

SweatyRocks Women's Sexy Lace V Neck Bodysuit

Create the most fire outfit with this lace and mesh bodysuit.

$23
Amazon

Velius Women's Sexy Spaghetti Strap V Neck High Slit Backless Party Wrap Maxi Dress

Don't sleep on navy blue. It's just as flattering as black, but it's just not as common. This dress is everything. It's backless, has a high slit, and it's the perfect way to start your new year. It comes in four additional colors. 

$14-$21
Amazon

Zalalus Elegant High Neck Short Sleeves Lace Cocktail Dress

This mini is sweet, yet fun with those cut-outs. It also comes in red and green. 

$40-$46
Amazon

AlvaQ WV Neck Off The Shoulder Evening Bodycon Midi Dress

This curve-hugging dress proves that simplicity can make a major impact. There are nine colors to choose from. 

$28-$$1
Amazon

Allegra K Women's Velvet Pants

Be comfy and look sophisticated in these velvet pants, which are so easy to dress up or dress down. They're also available in navy, green, and black.

$39
Amazon

Whoinshop Women's Sexy Off Shoulder Feather Dress

Feathers are always a fun idea. This dress comes in 14 colors. 

$50
Amazon

Ecdahicc All-Over Fringe Mini Dress

Go full-on flapper with this dress adorned with tassels and feathers. It comes in a ton of colors.

$17-$45
Amazon

RarityUS Bodysuit

Feel like the star that you are in this plunging bodysuit. Pair it with a skirt, leather pants, or even some jeans. You really can't go wrong. 

$30-$39
Amazon

Lyaner Women’s Mock Neck Mesh Long Sleeve Zipper Bodycon Maxi Dress

This high-neck midi dress with mesh sleeves looks so elegant. No one will believe you got it at this price point.

$34-$35
Amazon

Still shopping for New Year's Eve outfits? Check out these 15 extra outfits that we love.

Latest News

Why Henry Cavill Is Not Returning as Superman

The Cutest New Year's Eve Accessories for as Low as $5

Inside Stephen "tWitch" Boss & Allison Holker's Incredible Love Story

31 Top-Rated Amazon New Year's Eve Outfits Under $50

Exclusive

Celebrity Makeup Artists Share Their 2023 Beauty Predictions

Exclusive

Charlie Hall Drew On His Real-Life College Experience for SLOCG

Kaley Cuoco Reveals Sweet Note From “Baby Daddy” Tom Pelphrey