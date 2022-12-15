Why H.E.R. Says Transforming Into Belle For Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration Was “Scary”

Watch : H.E.R. Says Playing Belle in Beauty and the Beast Was the "Most Fun"

There's a brand new Belle of the ball.

In the upcoming primetime special Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, airing Dec. 15 on ABC, five-time Grammy winner H.E.R. transforms into the legendary role of Belle, voiced by Paige O'Hara in the original 1991 film and played by Emma Watson in the 2017 live-action adaptation.

Stepping into the Belle's iconic yellow dress isn't something H.E.R. (real name Gabriella Wilson) took lightly—and it wasn't easy.

"It's been a little scary," she admitted to E! News Dec. 13. "Not scary in a way that I'm nervous about people seeing me, but more so just really being vulnerable in a different way and allowing people in. I've kept it about the music for so long. But now people get to see Gabriella as the actress, as a producer, as the person more than the music."

H.E.R.—who stars alongside Josh Groban as the Beast, Martin Short as Lumière, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts and Rita Moreno as the narrator—ultimately found the entire process to be "probably the most fun thing I've ever done in my career."