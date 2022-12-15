Michelle Obama Turns Her Dress Into Top With Unexpected Y2K Fashion Moment

Michelle Obama's new fashion revolution is here.
The former First Lady of the United States turned San Francisco into her own personal runway as she stepped out in an unexpected—but totally chic—look for her book tour.
On Dec. 12, The Light We Carry author paired her wide-legged Balmain jeans—which were showstoppers all on their own with their patchwork design and back pockets as front pockets—with a multicolored dress by Marine Serre that was rolled up into a top.
And while Michelle's Y2K-inspired style moment might sound similar to Katie Holmes' recent dress-over-denim look, it was slightly different. For one, the dress-turned-top—which looked like a bustier with long sashes in the back—was worn over a black long-sleeve turtleneck.
Michelle also accessorized with statement jewelry pieces (including architectural earrings and chunky rings), Stuart Weitzman booties and an elegant updo. Her stylist, Meredith Koop, shared candid snapshots of Michelle playfully modeling the nostalgic, yet modern ensemble in a Dec. 13 Instagram post.
Not surprisingly, Meredith received praise in her comments section for piecing together Michelle's outfit.
"I am obsessed with this look," one Instagram user wrote, with another responding, "You are absolutely killing her looks!"
Another person added, "Love love her new look. She looks 20 years younger but still looks regal."
While Michelle is known for always looking her best, she recently shared what it was like for people to remark on her husband's looks—specifically when someone called Barack Obama "finer than a mug" during his Detroit, Mich. rally in October.
"I had heard about it—he came home and that was the first thing he said," Michelle recalled of her husband's reaction on the Dec. 12 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I was like, 'How did it go?'" to which Barack shot back, "Somebody said I was fine."
When it came to her reaction? Well, she said she played it cool.
"I was like, 'Oh, really,'" she added. "That's so sweet."