Model Marco Donatelli Talks About Pursuing Acting

Starting and rising to the top in the film industry is undoubtedly one extremely challenging venture. Many have tried, and many have failed. Still, that doesn't prevent hundreds of thousands of aspiring movie stars from trying their luck.

One aspiring star we should look out for is a former influencer and model Marco Donatelli.

Donatelli became a social media favorite during the COVID pandemic thanks to his hilarious TikToks. However, he soon moved away from the platform because modeling seemed more appealing. What attracts him most about modeling is the freedom and playfulness that this job provides.

"I got into modeling with the help of one of my friends who lives in the same area as me. We started taking pictures of each other and posting them on our socials and slowly building the following," says Donatelli. Soon after, some well-known brands recognized his potential, and invited him for a photoshoot.