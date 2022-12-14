Model Marco Donatelli Talks About Pursuing Acting

Ad
Starting and rising to the top in the film industry is undoubtedly one extremely challenging venture. Many have tried, and many have failed. Still, that doesn't prevent hundreds of thousands of aspiring movie stars from trying their luck.
One aspiring star we should look out for is a former influencer and model Marco Donatelli.
Donatelli became a social media favorite during the COVID pandemic thanks to his hilarious TikToks. However, he soon moved away from the platform because modeling seemed more appealing. What attracts him most about modeling is the freedom and playfulness that this job provides.
"I got into modeling with the help of one of my friends who lives in the same area as me. We started taking pictures of each other and posting them on our socials and slowly building the following," says Donatelli. Soon after, some well-known brands recognized his potential, and invited him for a photoshoot.
"I kept taking cool pictures, trying to travel and meet all my other friends I already knew on social media," he adds. "I kept hitting platforms, and then I got invited to New York City for a Calvin Klein photoshoot."
At that moment, he realized that he and the camera were the best possible match in the world. "I fell in love with the camera, and the camera fell in love with me," he says. And now, he wants to extend that love and relationship by pursuing an acting career.
He believes he is creative enough and can stand out as unique in the film world and, with the help of that, can successfully realize his future career.
"I want to find my place among all other stars in the film industry. I think I have the edge because I know that if you want to be the best, you need to play the part — pun intended," says Donatelli. "But even though it's a fascinating avenue for exploration, it will be an entirely new experience and challenge."
As he points out, he draws inspiration from Hollywood stars he has admired his whole life, and he hopes that he will get the opportunity to be their co-star one day.
However, what excites him even more about acting is being able to express himself in so many different ways. As he explains, a photo captures one singular moment. At the same time, video has so much more potential to capture all emotions and mindset transitions.
Another thing that bothers him about modeling is that, up until now, he was typecast in the same modeling role over and over again. Something Donatelli hopes will change with the acting roles.
"I believe acting is a unique form of expression. You need to be able to form a different identity or behave like someone you aren't when you play a role," he says. "As a model, I am always typecast as a jock, and I usually model sportswear or underwear."
He adds that acting will allow him to claim different personal challenges. "I just think that it's a great challenge. You try to work your mind and body and take everything to the next level to play the role. And if you're able to do it successfully, it's pretty amazing."
Donatelli points out that preparations are underway as he is already saving money for extensive trips all around the states, mainly L.A., New York and Atlanta. Without enough pocket money to fund his two to three-week stays, he might miss out on the opportunity that could change his life.
"L.A. and Atlanta are the places to be if you want to pursue an acting career. But I'm open to going wherever the casting may be," he says. "If you want to succeed, you can't wait for the opportunity to come to you. You need to want it and be prepared to chase it, and I have both! After all, they say that success comes to people who are prepared to give everything for it."