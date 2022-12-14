Lili Reinhart Shares She "Shed a Few Tears" After Coming Home From Riverdale Set

Lili Reinhart said it’s “overwhelming” to grasp that Riverdale is filming its final season. Read her message about shedding “a few tears” after leaving set.

Not all goodbyes are easy.

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on The CW's Riverdale, shared that she got a bit emotional leaving the TV show's set as the series is coming to an end with the upcoming seventh season.

"Shed a few tears on my way home from work tonight," Lili wrote on her Dec. 13 Instagram Story. "It's overwhelming to think that an end is coming to our crazy little show."

Looking back on her journey with the drama series, which first aired in 2017, Lili shared she has fond feelings.

"I'm so grateful to be where I'm today," she continued. "I'm thankful for Riverdale, for my fans, for my dear Betty, and for the family I've made through this experience."

Back in May, The CW announced that Riverdale would be coming to a close. And since then, Lili has been thinking about what the future holds for her career. In an exclusive October interview with E! News, the 26-year-old revealed whether or not she would be up to do another TV show like Riverdale.

"I think I'm not going to sign up for another 22-episode show, but I like a good limited series," she told E! News. "That's seems to be what's lined up for me right after Riverdale—a limited series, so I won't say no TV. It's all about the story. It doesn't really matter what kind of box you put it in."

Kopaloff/Getty Images for Max Mara

And while Lili has shed tears over the show's impending finale, she noted she is trying to soak up every second before that day arrives.

"I'm trying to go into it with the attitude of like, 'This is it,'" she told E! News, "so I'm gonna embrace it and enjoy every minute."

